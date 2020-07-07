BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

HK government tells schools to remove books breaching security law

HK government tells schools to remove books breaching security law

WORLD: Hong Kong’s government yesterday (July 6) ordered schools to review and remove any books that might breach a sweeping new security law that Beijing imposed last week on the restless city.

Chinesepolitics
By AFP

Tuesday 7 July 2020, 10:02AM

Hong Kong’s libraries said they were also pulling titles deemed to breach the law for a review. Photo: AFP

Hong Kong’s libraries said they were also pulling titles deemed to breach the law for a review. Photo: AFP

“In accordance with the four types of offences clearly stipulated in the law, the school management and teachers should review teaching and learning materials in a timely manner, including books,” the Education Bureau said.

“If they find outdated content or content that may concern the four aforementioned offences, they should remove them,” the bureau added.

Last week China enacted a security law outlawing four national security crimes: subversion, secession, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces.

Authorities promptly declared political views espousing independence or self-autonomy would be viewed as illegal under the new law.

Rights groups and legal analysts have warned the broad wording of the law, which was kept secret until it was passed, would have a chilling effect of political freedoms in the semi-autonomous hub.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The order for schools to review and remove any contraband books comes two days after Hong Kong’s libraries said they were also pulling titles deemed to breach the law for a review.

Among those withdrawn from shelves was one by prominent activist Joshua Wong, another by pro-democracy lawmaker Tanya Chan and multiple other titles written by Chin Wan, a scholar who is seen as the godfather of a “localist” movement advocating greater self-determination for the city.

Hong Kong has some of Asia’s best universities and a campus culture where topics that would be taboo on the mainland are still discussed and written about.

But Beijing has made clear it wants education in the city to become more “patriotic” especially after a year of huge, often violent and largely youth-led pro-democracy protests.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Town Mayor Somjai praises reopening of Lard Yai walking street
Tax breaks to ease coronavirus stress
Taweesilp frets as survey shows Thais relaxed about virus risk
Phoenix, stranded and forgotten two years later
Impact of COVID-19 on Entrepreneurship in Thailand – Lessons from the Past
MP Sira cleared of allegations of interfering in Phuket officials’ ‘handling’ of condo project probe
The worst is over, says TAT Deputy Governor
Phuket observes Asarnha Bucha, Khao Phansa religious holidays
Government backs ‘monkey business’
Task force to be formed to track tourists
Government defends medical tourism
Touch The Sky: Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run
Phuket hit-and-run driver surrenders to police
Locals pin hopes on travel bubble
Hit-and-run driver kills monk in Chalong

 

Phuket community
EU opens borders to ‘safe’ countries including Thailand

" For EU citizens there is no visa free travelling to Thailand" What ? Kurt,you really nee...(Read More)

MP Sira cleared of allegations of interfering in Phuket officials’ ‘handling’ of condo project probe

A small tip to you all, Take a trip to Naka between Patong and Kampala, then you can se illegal hote...(Read More)

MP Sira cleared of allegations of interfering in Phuket officials’ ‘handling’ of condo project probe

What?? Charged with interfering with the officials of Phuket? A report recently claimed that there w...(Read More)

EU opens borders to ‘safe’ countries including Thailand

Whoops, EDIT Blacks die of CoV-19 at 3 x the rate of whites, not 4 ( Guardian report) ...(Read More)

Task force to be formed to track tourists

This is really good news, along with all the other hoops potential tourists have to jump through, no...(Read More)

The worst is over, says TAT Deputy Governor

Come back of health & wellness sector? Nonsense. No foreign patient +cares will fly now to Thail...(Read More)

The worst is over, says TAT Deputy Governor

TAT: 'We have to move from quantity to quality". We hear this 'song' now already se...(Read More)

Bangla readies for soft reopening

Well, 'soft part' reopening was over when all officials, including the Mayor and police offi...(Read More)

MP Sira cleared of allegations of interfering in Phuket officials’ ‘handling’ of condo project probe

Actually, MP Sira as a peoples representative in Parliament did what he suppose to do, that is check...(Read More)

Task force to be formed to track tourists

Welcome to Thailand, tourists. You will be continually checked and tracked. Your travelling in Thai...(Read More)

 

Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Binomo
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360

 