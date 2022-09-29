Hit-and-run doctor faces ethics inquiry

BANGKOK: The Medical Council of Thailand (MCT) is investigating a doctor who allegedly failed to stop after his car hit and injured three young students on a pedestrian crossing outside their school in Bangkok last month.

Safety

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 29 September 2022, 01:30PM

Photo: Bangkok Post.

The council was handed a petition jointly filed by the Life Quality Development Network, the Child Youth and Family Foundation and the Parents Network yesterday (Sept 28), reports the Bangkok Post.

The group, who accompanied the parents, called on the council to conduct an ethical probe against a doctor who failed to stop at a pedestrian crossing and hit the students outside Santiratwitthayalai School in Ratchathewi district on Aug 19.

The driver did not pull over or perform first aid for the injured students, one of whom was left with a bleeding chin.

The doctor also failed to apologise. His insurer is paying two students B1,000 each and the student with the grazed chin B3,000 in compensation.

The doctor has reportedly personally offered B10,000 in compensation for each student.

The students’ families said they would not accept the compensation and would sue if the doctor did not apologise.

The networks presented to the MCT a 13-second video clip showing the doctor’s car hitting the students.

They also urged authorities to mete out punishments against those who ignore safety at pedestrian crossings, an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

The networks said the doctor has not contacted the students’ families.

On hand to receive the petition was Pol Gen Itthipol Kanacharoen, the MCT secretary-general. He said the council will set up a probe into the doctor’s conduct. The council will also get in touch with the families to arrange counselling for the students.