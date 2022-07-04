Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Historic walk for Thai athlete in Finland

Historic walk for Thai athlete in Finland

ATHLETICS: Former national team athlete Thanaporn Asawawongcharoen has made history by becoming the first Thai in almost half a century to win a medal at the World Masters Athletics Championships.

Athletics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 July 2022, 09:30AM

Thumbs up from Thanaporn. Photo: Sports Association Phuket

Thumbs up from Thanaporn. Photo: Sports Association Phuket

Thanaporn won a silver medal in the women’s 10,000 metre walking event in the 40-45-year age category last Wednesday (June 29) at the championships being held in Tampere, Finland.

The 44-year-old Thai finished with a time of 1 hour 1 minute and 3 seconds to claim second place behind Spain’s Isabel Perez Belloch who clocked a time of 55m 48s. Heidi Ahvenus of Finland finished third with a time of 1h 2m 43s.

With her podium finish Thanaporn became the first Thai athlete, male or female, to secure a medal at the championships, which have been running since 1975.

The medal success was all the sweeter for Thanaporn as she had to overcome numerous obstacles which threatened to hinder her performance.

She explained after the race that on arriving at the airport in Finland the luggage belonging to several members of the Thai team was declared lost, including baggage that contained kit and shoes.

“It meant we had to rush out to acquire new footwear immediately prior to the event,” Thanaporn said on her Facebook page.

“There was no appropriate place to try on the new shoes and test them before the race and one particular pair had never been used before by an athlete in a walking race,” she added.

On the day immediately prior to the event, Thanaporn experienced a severe migrain that she attributed to the long journey, lack of rest and the stress of having to source new shoes.

“All the stress from the lost luggage situation meant I did not eat or prepare properly,” she said. “I managed to eat some bread and rice and drink some juice but it wasn’t the usual preparation for me prior to a big event.”

However, despite all the numerous pre-race obstacles, Thanaporn was able to lift her spirits and performance to secure a historic finish on the day of the race.

“The result came from self-confidence as, when you are on the track, you just have to fight to the end, no matter the circumstance,” she said.

“I consider it a major life experience and am very proud of what I achieved,” she concluded.

The biennial championships are for track and field athletes aged between 35-80-years. It is open to all male and female athletes and does not require any qualification standards aside from the athletes must be members of their respective national organisation. This year’s championships in Tampere runs from June 29-July 10.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand to host ‘Air Sea Land’ Sports Tourism Festival
Thai spikers lose to Italy in final week of FIVB Nations League
Sainz wins maiden Grand Prix after Zhou horror crash
Ratchanok ends drought
Sainz claims first pole in Silverstone
Phuket’s debut SAT invitational a big hit
Thai spikers lose to Brazil in FIVB final week
Good wind marks the second day of Phuket Raceweek
Trial of US basketball star Griner opens in Russia
B2.7mn donation helps promote Phuket’s sporting prowess
Great gusts greet racers on day one of Phuket Raceweek
Thai spikers lose to Dominican Republic in FIVB final week
Thailand down South Korea at FIVB Nations League
Can Hamilton keep his run alive on home turf?
‘Motivated’ Serena brushes off retirement talk despite Wimbledon defeat

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport runway repairs cause delays, diverted flights

@pooliekev, really? On what facts is your opinion based that Phuket runway repair is done satisfacto...(Read More)

BMA says ‘no’ to pot hub at Khao San Rd

Shirley Phuket is the hub of hubs for Thailand, not bangkok. Maybe after the pot we could become a ...(Read More)

More rain forecast as waves swamp coastal roads

@Timothy. Nothing to do with a brackish and shallow water table then? ...(Read More)

More rain forecast as waves swamp coastal roads

Timothy, a few of us suggested in 2020, when we noticed reservoirs bottoms, to enlarge/deepening the...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway repairs cause delays, diverted flights

So many old and bitter commenters on here. The job is now done satisfactorily. ...(Read More)

Koh Phangan upbeat after being ranked No 1 destination for ‘workation’

Immigration- and Tax officials by now must scratch their head about how to turn the tide 'free s...(Read More)

Crew rescued as cargo boat sinks in storm

Two different time stories in 1 article. 1: Boat left 12:30pm, at 12:50pm operator lost contact. an...(Read More)

Lack of flights, rising fuel costs mar revival

Do I still have to have negative test to Thailand? Facemasks? No thanks, i'll chose destinations...(Read More)

Crew rescued as cargo boat sinks in storm

Cargo vessel sinks in storm? Photo's show otherwise. The 'rescued' crew did even swim t...(Read More)

Koh Phangan upbeat after being ranked No 1 destination for ‘workation’

A while back weren't the work rules going be changes to allow remote workers . But then it was j...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Fastship Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BDO Phuket
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket

 