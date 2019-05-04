THAILAND: His Majesty the King is scheduled to grant audiences to religious leaders, commercial representatives, the general public and members of the international diplomatic corps this afternoon (May 6) as part of the Royal Coronation.

Monday 6 May 2019, 09:00AM

Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall. Photo: Guenter Eger

His Majesty will grant an audience to religious leaders and commercial representatives at Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall, while a grand public audience will take place on a balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall to receive the good wishes of the people.



When Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall was constructed on the front wall of the Grand Palace in the reign of King Rama I, it was in the form of a wooden pavilion with four gable ends. King Rama III commanded the restoration of the pavilion, which was then turned into a hall. Today, this building is used for public audiences on various occasions.



Representatives of the diplomatic and consular corps accredited to Thailand, and a representative of international organisations in Thailand, will be granted an audience with His Majesty the King at Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall this evening.

Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall is a large throne hall that harmoniously blends Eastern and Western architectural styles. It was built by King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) between 1876 and 1882.

This throne hall is used to host dinners and receptions for foreign dignitaries and to perform various royal functions. In the previous reign, it was the venue where the King received the credentials of newly arrived foreign ambassadors to Thailand.