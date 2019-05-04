THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
His Majesty the King grants royal pardon to categories of convicts ahead of coronation

THAILAND: To mark the coronation and allow convicts the chance to be good citizens for the national interest, His Majesty the King has granted pardons and commuted sentences for many categories of prisoners, including some on death row, and offenders on probation.

culture
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 4 May 2019, 08:50AM

Convicts attending a religious ceremony before their release in 2015. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

The Royal Gazette published a royal decree on the royal pardons on Friday (May 3), effective today (May 4). Those who receive pardons include convicts in confinement, offenders performing public service instead of fines, those on probation, inmates with a year or less remaining on their sentence, or with serious disabilities and illnesses, such as terminal cancer and Aids.

The royal amnesty also applies to women jailed for the first time who have served at least half their sentence, those aged 60 years and over with remaining terms up to three years, and prisoners aged 70 and above.

Other beneficiaries include first-time prisoners younger than 20 years who have served at least half their sentence and model prisoners with up to two years of their sentence remaining.

Those on death row face life imprisonment instead.

Jail terms were commuted for those sentenced to life imprisonment and drug offenders sentenced to eight years or longer, or life imprisonment, or who are aged 70 years or more.

Recidivists and inmates who are not model prisoners or have been badly behaved are not entitled to the pardon.

 

 

