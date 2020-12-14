BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
His Majesty the King admits to difficult days

THAILAND: His Majesty the King conceded he has felt despondent at some points in his life but has managed to soldier on with the firm guidance of reason and the goal of working for the people.

health
By Bangkok Post

Monday 14 December 2020, 09:25AM

Their Majesties the King and Queen clap during an audience granted to participants of the ‘LOVE’ camp for young volunteers at the 11th Infantry Regiment (King’s Guard) in Bang Khen district on Saturday. Photo: Royal Thai Volunteers School Facebook.

“I’m just like other human beings. On some days I feel despondent. On some days I feel sad. On some days, I almost don’t want to fight the bad things. But it’s all human nature,” His Majesty told a student who asked whether he ever felt tired having to work hard for his subjects.

“We come to realise that moral support doesn’t come to us when we’re at our strongest point. Never let despondence become the evil that pulls us down,” His Majesty the King said.

At another point, His Majesty said: “We should think about the country and think about how the institution of the monarchy and the people are inseparable. We need only look at what His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great accomplished during his 70 years [reign]. Our younger generations may have forgotten about him.”

Their Majesties the King and Queen on Saturday evening granted an audience to young volunteers joining the “LOVE” camp for volunteers at the 11th Infantry Regiment (King’s Guard) in Bang Khen district. Their Majesties were presiding over the opening of the camp, which concluded on yesterday. LOVE stands for “leadership, oneness, volunteer and experience.”

Phuket Property

The training programme was held at the Royal Thai Volunteers School with 200 high school students from across the country including children of ethnic groups and the underprivileged taking part. The Royaljitarsa Facebook Page shared the content of Facebook user, “Fon Nongrat Issaro”, who wrote about the event, revealing that His Majesty was welcoming to the participants.

The Facebook page also featured parts of the conversation between His Majesty and the youth taking part. A video clip of the event was released separately on YouTube. A young Hmong could not hold back her tears when she talked about her fears sparked by a rumour when His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great passed away. Rumours spread that Hmong would be evicted from Thailand after the change of the reign.

“I was scared I wouldn’t have a place to stay and wouldn’t go to school. It has been several years now but we have not been evicted. We are all good. And I get to go to school because of His Majesty.”

His Majesty replied to the young student that every person, regardless of their ethnic origin, is Thai. He would not abandon Thais and would do everything for them, the King said.

