Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

His Majesty delivers New Year address

His Majesty delivers New Year address

BANGKOK: His Majesty the King has delivered his New Year address, wishing everyone happiness, good health and faith in righteousness.


By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 1 January 2020, 01:49AM

His Majesty the King extends His New Year wishes on Tuesday night. Photo: Bureau of the Royal Household via Bangkok Post

His Majesty the King extends His New Year wishes on Tuesday night. Photo: Bureau of the Royal Household via Bangkok Post

From the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall on Tuesday night, the New Year’s eve, His Majesty the King wished everyone happiness and good health, both physically and mentally, in the new year.

He urged them to have wisdom, faith and awareness while adhering to virtue, righteousness and appropriateness, and to be determined to contribute to national and public interest.

His Majesty the King said that mistakes and flaws were natural in any kind of work. They should serve as lessons to enhance experiences and wisdom to prevent recurrences and to create development, he said.

Read original story here.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket survives Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths
Govt postpones land tax
Crimes that shocked the nation in 2019
Phuket Red Cross Fair underway
Chinese tourists escape serious injury as airport van hits sign pylon
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Castrating rapists? Over 39Mn tourist arrivals! Another Tham Luang hero dies! || December 30
Popular Two Chefs restaurant in Patong destroyed by fire
Estonian woman injured in Phuket on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign
Anutin, Somsak push for removal of kratom, cannabis from drugs list
Still no Phuket deaths during “Seven Days of Danger”
Tourist arrivals hit record 39mn
Phuket Opinion: Drugs on the streets
Phuket ‘Seven Days’ death ‘too early’ to be counted in New Year road-safety campaign
Police hunt for man after laundry shop stabbing
European visa fees for Thais to rise 33%

 

Phuket community
B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

We're not talking about foreign insurances, but your allegation of international safety control,...(Read More)

B1.5bn Phuket cable car project given green light

You allege that " installation is not build and safety certified by foreign organisations"...(Read More)

Still no Phuket deaths during “Seven Days of Danger”

Yesterday almost hit at Chalong Circle by a foreign motorbiker, in swimming trunks only, who drove w...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury as airport van hits sign pylon

"Police have yet to determine whether Mr Chatchai will face charges for the accident, Col Theer...(Read More)

Popular Two Chefs restaurant in Patong destroyed by fire

Unfortunate. They've always been a pretty good place. Be on the lookout for more such occurr...(Read More)

Estonian woman injured in Phuket on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign

@C.S. Whatever you imagine is irrelevant.The article doesn't reveal anything about whose fault i...(Read More)

Say ‘Oui!’ to Lady Coco Phuket

I should have guessed who was writing! ;-) Amy, merci to share such gem ... definitely made me want...(Read More)

Still no Phuket deaths during “Seven Days of Danger”

@G. Out of pityness. Because it would take away the only fun in life for old grumpy's. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drugs on the streets

"...this article is about drugs.Not about marijuana" Wow,I thought our drug enforcement sp...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Drugs on the streets

Thank you for pointing out governments that criminalize drug use do little to address the reasons. M...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thailand Yacht Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket

 