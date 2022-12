HIP HOP NIGHT AT BLUE TREE BEACH CLUB

Start From: Saturday 21 January 2023, 06:00PM to Saturday 21 January 2023, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

HIP HOP NIGHT AT BLUE TREE BEACH CLUB featuring F. HERO POK MINDSET DJ BOMBER SELECTA Hip Hop lovers don’t miss it! Get ready for a HUGE PARTY "HIP HOP NIGHT at BLUE TREE BEACH CLUB" featuring F.HERO, POK MINDSET and DJ BOMBA SELECTA with beach vibes and stunning views over Blue Tree Lagoon. It’s going to be an epic night. Saturday, 21 Jan 2023 at Blue Tree Phuket