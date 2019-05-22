THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Hindu statues, Buddhist temples: How and why Indian gods feature in Thai culture

You may certainly have noticed that Hindu gods are very prominent in Thai culture. Thus, there are often images of these gods in Thai temples and at Thai shrines. In fact, Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva are the three most important Hindu gods representing the recurring and continual cycles of birth, life, death and rebirth.

Culture
By Sirinya Pakditawan

Sunday 26 May 2019, 03:00PM

Ganesha Park. Photo: Pixabay

Ganesha Park. Photo: Pixabay

This trinity, along with the god Indra, Ganesha and some enlightened divinities and demons, have been converted to the Buddhist doctrine according to Buddhist belief. Hence, these gods often occur as guardians of temples and monasteries. In addition, they may also be seen attending the Buddha on im­portant events in his life.

First there is Brahma (in Thai: Phra Phrom) who is the creator in the Hindu trinity. He is com­monly depicted having four heads and the book of Vedas in his hand. His female aspect is the goddess of learning, Sarasvadi, and his mount is the mythi­cal celestial swan called Hong or Hamsa. Brahma is considered a guard of doors and pediments in tem­ples. Furthermore, he is also popular as a protector of Thai hotels. Thus, in Thai culture, he is a deity of good fortune and protection.

In Thai art, Brahma is depicted in attendance to Buddhism, along with Indra, at the crucial events in Buddha’s life. Hence, he is also considered to be con­verted to Buddhism. By the way, Hindu gods might also be the subject of Thai songs here and there. For instance, Noi (Krissada Sukosol), singer of the band Pru, featured a song called ‘Brahma Brahma’.

Another important god is Vishnu who is the pre­server deity of the Hindu triad. In his hand, he often holds a disk and a conch shell. His mount is Garuda, the mythical bird that is half-human and half-eagle and the natural enemy of the Nagas. In other words, Garuda can be seen as the vehicle of Vishnu.

What is more, Vishnu’s avatar is Rama, the hero of the Ramakien tale. In addition, this god is also associated with Thai royalty since the kings of the Chakri dynasty have ‘Rama’ as part of their names. Similar to Brahma, Vishnu often functions as a (door) temple guardian.

Shiva is the destroyer and regenerator aspect of the Hindu trinity. He usually has a third eye that is centred vertically on his forehead. Fur­ther characteristics are a brahmanical cord across his torso and sometimes a crescent moon which is caught in his tangled hair. Pravati is his consort and his mount is the bull Nandi.

The image of Ganesha (in Thai: Phra Pikanet) is also very prominent in Thai culture. For example, there is the Ganesha Park in Nakhon Nayok which is considered a tribute to the elephant-headed god who is Shiva’s son. In Thailand, he is commonly seated at temple portals. What is more, he is also the patron of the arts and a protector of business.

Finally, we have the god Indra who is the god of Tavatimsa heaven. Hence, he is also the god of weather and war, wielding a lightning bolt and riding Erawan, the multi-headed elephant. Indra is a temple guardian of portals and pediments. He is also prominent in the Vessantara story which is the last life of the Buddha-to-be.

In addition, Indra occurs on mural paintings where he can be identified by his green colour. Along with Brahma, he is kneeling when attending Buddha during particular life events. Thus, it is indicated that the Hindu gods are subservient to Buddhism.

Summing up, we may claim that Hindu gods play a significant role in Thai culture. As a matter of fact, they not only show that Buddhism and Hinduism are intertwined but also rep­resent a subservience of Hinduism to Buddhism.

Sirinya Pakditawan is a ‘luk kreung’, or half-Thai, born and raised in Hamburg, Germany. She enjoys writing about Thailand, with a focus is on culture, art, history, tradition and on the people, as well as a mix of topics concerning Thai popular culture, travelogues and articles about Thai food.

Sirinya’s aim is not only to entertain you but to provide you with information and facts about Thailand, its culture and history that may not be generally known, in particular to the Western world. She has a PhD in American Studies from the University of Hamburg. 

To read the original story, and many more, be sure to check out Sirinya’s blog: www.sirinyas-thailand.de

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Cannon, gun base at Racha Noi declared items of national heritage
Sunken artefacts believed to be medieval cannon, chest
Week of traditional performances to honour Royal Coronation
May 4 approved as Coronation Day
Phuket honours Visakha Bucha Day
June 3 now national holiday
Visakha Bucha Buddhist holiday brings alcohol ban
One moment in time: The hidden wonderment of Japanese short-form poetry
Prince Harry and Meghan name ‘dream’ son Archie
King distributes B2.4bn in public donations to hospitals
People invited to sign books of congratulations for HM The King
His Majesty praises ‘unity’
Brunei won’t enforce gay sex death penalty after backlash
Phuket holds mass cleanup in honour HM The King
HM The King grants new titles to family

 

Phuket community
Truck driver dodges charge for dangerous load as 33 tons of rice flip semi-trailer onto its side

.." He used canvas to cover the rice completely, so I didn't charge him".... Seems th...(Read More)

Phuket Police say investigation into Finnish girl’s death inconclusive

I hope that woman doesn't start digging out more old articles with that kind of boring subject....(Read More)

Marine Rangers: DMCR calls for volunteers to help protect marine treasures

'Before i volunteer tell me first..."You can't volunteer anyway as you would have to ge...(Read More)

Phuket braces for heavy weather, small boats advised to stay ashore

"Really people. Why always trashing the authorities? They don't control the weather! Touris...(Read More)

Phuket braces for heavy weather, small boats advised to stay ashore

This comment Really people. Why always trashing the authorities? They don't control the weather!...(Read More)

Motorcyclists seriously injured in U-turn collision

Urgent More traffic lights needed in order to make a save U-turns on Thepkrasattri Rd worry every ti...(Read More)

Marine Rangers: DMCR calls for volunteers to help protect marine treasures

I cannot imagine how a farang volunteer, even if you call him a ranger, will be able to do *anything...(Read More)

Motorcyclists seriously injured in U-turn collision

Maybe the hair was on the outside of the helmet?...(Read More)

Motorcyclists seriously injured in U-turn collision

There is not such thing as a 'deadly U-turn'. If straight going cars anticipate on U-turn t...(Read More)

Operators see potential in tourist tax

Of course Operators embrace the tourist tax. In practise, 50% for government, 50% for Operators. The...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
La Boucherie
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Dan About Thailand

 