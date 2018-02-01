PHUKET: A weak Himalayan griffon vulture was rescued from near Wat Chalong yesterday morning.

Thursday 1 February 2018, 05:47PM

The weak scavenging bird of prey was found close to Wat Chalong. Photo: Rat Puanrak

The scavenging bird of prey was then taken to a wildlife nursery station in Phang Nga by a bird conservationist volunteer.

Phuket bird conservationist volunteer Rat Puanrak told The Phuket News yesterday, “I found a Himalayan griffon vulture close to Wat Chalong at around 8:20am yesterday (Jan 31).

“We took the vulture to a veterinary clinic as it was in a very weak condition. It was dehydrated and had nutrition deficiency.

“After it received treatment from the clinic we transferred it to a wildlife nursery station in Phang Nga.

“Once the vulture’s condition is better, the wildlife nursery station will transfer to an expert at Kasetsart University’s Nakhon Pathom campus to collect and record information,” he explained.

“It is unusual to find such a bird here in Phuket as their usual habitats are Tibet and India.

“There have been vultures seen in Phuket recently, however this one is different to others seen in the news,” he said.

Reporting by Pakin Intajak.