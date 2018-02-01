The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Himalayan griffon vulture rescued in Phuket

PHUKET: A weak Himalayan griffon vulture was rescued from near Wat Chalong yesterday morning.

animals, health,

The Phuket News

Thursday 1 February 2018, 05:47PM

The weak scavenging bird of prey was found close to Wat Chalong. Photo: Rat Puanrak
The weak scavenging bird of prey was found close to Wat Chalong. Photo: Rat Puanrak

The scavenging bird of prey was then taken to a wildlife nursery station in Phang Nga by a bird conservationist volunteer.

Phuket bird conservationist volunteer Rat Puanrak told The Phuket News yesterday, “I found a Himalayan griffon vulture close to Wat Chalong at around 8:20am yesterday (Jan 31).

“We took the vulture to a veterinary clinic as it was in a very weak condition. It was dehydrated and had nutrition deficiency.

“After it received treatment from the clinic we transferred it to a wildlife nursery station in Phang Nga.

C and C Marine

“Once the vulture’s condition is better, the wildlife nursery station will transfer to an expert at Kasetsart University’s Nakhon Pathom campus to collect and record information,” he explained.

“It is unusual to find such a bird here in Phuket as their usual habitats are Tibet and India.

“There have been vultures seen in Phuket recently, however this one is different to others seen in the news,” he said.

Reporting by Pakin Intajak.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket police decline to comment on alleged child rapist minivan driver

A rape of a young girl on Nov 16 last year. A school headmaster now as well. Why it may take 180 days of investigation? Is paedophillia practise ...(Read More)

Disputed B30mn lottery prize awarded to teacher

When you find of value what is not yours you are legally obligated to hand it in at the police station. Don't forget to ask the police a receipt ...(Read More)

Assistance sought in tranquillising pack of wild Phuket dogs

Here is clearly a safety job to do for the Provincial Authorities. These dogs have to be removed from public space. Stray soi dogs mostly ok, wild d...(Read More)

Phuket drug raids net 15,988 meth pills, 1.27kg of ice

We talk here about Phuket, which is a small island. We not talk about the rest of the world. And,..actually in many European countries + some Usa ...(Read More)

Disputed B30mn lottery prize awarded to teacher

Not defending the cop, and he did lie about buying them, but, he found the tickets on the ground. Is he under some legal obligation to find the per...(Read More)

School director in sex scandal reports, hears charges

This pedophile headmaster was send home with 3 charges, bail was not requested. Hope for him he has body guards during his paid inactive posting and ...(Read More)

Phuket plans to tackle drug use among youths, prostitution

All they have to do is arrest 1 tourist for paying for sex services, and this goes viral on the internet, and the sex tourists will stop coming. So th...(Read More)

Assistance sought in tranquillising pack of wild Phuket dogs

these dogs did attack me and my wife also! most of them are "followers" but the leader of them is a brown dog, white legs white spot on ne...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue last warning over Patong Beach smoking ban

If someone calling showing signs"Tyranny",how should we call those countless comments by someone ?...(Read More)

Phuket drug raids net 15,988 meth pills, 1.27kg of ice

"welcome to always under drugs sinking Phuket" It's not only a Phuket or Thailand problem.It's a worldwide problem! Is our expert fo...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.