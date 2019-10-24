THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Hill, 15, makes golf history as youngest winner

Hill, 15, makes golf history as youngest winner

GOLF: English 15-year-old Josh Hill on Wednesday (October 23) became the youngest player ever to win an Official World Golf Ranking event with a two-stroke triumph at the Al Ain Open.

Golf
By AFP

Thursday 24 October 2019, 09:58AM

Josh Hill is the youngest male winner of a pro golf event at the age of 15 years, six months, and 27 days old. Photo: AFP

Josh Hill is the youngest male winner of a pro golf event at the age of 15 years, six months, and 27 days old. Photo: AFP

Hill shot a final round eight-under par 62 to finish on 17-under par 193 in the tournament which forms part of the MENA Tour.

At 15 years, six months and 27 days old, Hill broke the existing record of Ryo Ishikawa as the youngest winner of an official OWGR event. 

The Japanese player was 15 years and eight months when he won the KSB Cup in May 2007.

"I am shocked. If you had told me during the summer that I will be winning a MENA Tour title against professionals and become the youngest ever winner of an OWGR event, I would have laughed at the notion. I guess hard work pays," said Hill.

