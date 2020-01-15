Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Highways Department targets slow drivers

Highways Department targets slow drivers

THAILAND: Slow driving in designated fast lanes is becoming a major cause of road accidents in Thailand, according to the Highways Department.

accidentstransportSafety
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 15 January 2020, 05:41PM

30% of car accidents on highways are caused by motorists driving too slowly in the far-right lane, which has been designated for fast-moving vehicles. Photo: Bangkok Post

30% of car accidents on highways are caused by motorists driving too slowly in the far-right lane, which has been designated for fast-moving vehicles. Photo: Bangkok Post

Sarawut Songsivilai, the department's director-general, said 30% of car accidents on highways are caused by motorists driving too slowly in the far-right lane, which has been designated for fast-moving vehicles.

That made it the No.2 cause of accidents, following cars veering off roads which account for 45% of accidents.

“If a motorist in an outer lane is driving slowly the driver behind will try to pass on the inside lane where his view of traffic in front will be obscured, which often leads to cars colliding,” he said.

“Proposed new speed limits for outer lanes will be clearly marked and are designed to lower the chances of sideswiping or rear-ending,” he added.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Mr Sarawut said this is in line with the Transport Ministry's plan to cut car accidents.

The ministry is reportedly looking at raising the speed limit for the outer lane on major roads and highways to at least 90kph. The new speed limit reportedly will be introduced on roads with four lanes or more.

Currently, the speed limit on such roads, mostly in cities, is 80kph. Once new limits are in place, slow drivers will face legal penalties on par with speeding offenders.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Policeman shoots dead robber during knife attack in Phuket Town
Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems
Chinese tourist nanny drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool as child looks on
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Sentences upheld for teen rapists! Student champs in World Math Olympiad! || January 15
Future Forward Party lays out reform for booze producers
17 more parties put under loan spotlight
Power outage to affect Nai Yang
Student, 24, arrested for violent robberies, holding meat cleaver to 10-year-old girl's throat
Poipet border checkpoint on alert for new virus after Thailand scare
'LOL!': China's informal, confrontational Twitter diplomacy
Frenchman detained after lighting cigarette mid-flight to Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Stuck jumper rescued! Uncle, nephew caught with 120kg of marijuana? || January 14
German man released from hospital after bitten by ‘big fish’ – or maybe a shark
Tesco purchase tempts CP
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six in China

 

Phuket community
Slew of brown seaweed washes ashore Patong Beach

"In Patong bay are no under water rocks" Seems like you haven't been there much. Kali...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

Reg" 3 people recently killed..." Yes R,and you know people robbing money from banks and ...(Read More)

DMCR searches for dead whale shark off Coral Island

Jor... once the gases expell, the carcase does indeed sink, there's even documentaries to the fa...(Read More)

Student, 24, arrested for violent robberies, holding meat cleaver to 10-year-old girl's throat

Wow, quite a thai 'student', and a thai coward, seen who he choose to be his thai 'gold...(Read More)

Phuket’s Promthep Cape gets palms from Pattaya

Jor, climate change makes it hard this moment to talk about thai climate all over Thailand. It is al...(Read More)

Big Joke links gunshots to B2bn airport biometrics project

A gunman fired 8 shots, 2 bullets were recovered. A Sherlock Holmes Police officer believes the othe...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

Yes P. Understand thai are fascinated by gold. They needles even kill for it. Some poke you with s...(Read More)

German man released from hospital after bitten by ‘big fish’ – or maybe a shark

So if you find this shark what are authorities planning on doing with it?...(Read More)

Sirinya’s World: Meanings of the term ‘Farang’ (ฝรั่ง)

It must be quite frustrating for the serial poster being called "farang khi nok" by many ...(Read More)

Govt eyes cyber HQ to combat hacker threat

Haha, this is doomed not to work. Thai Government is cyber wise not functioning. They even can't...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket

 