BANGKOK: A senior highway policeman is under suspicion of helping his wife, who is already in custody, to deliver drugs from Laos to the far South after he was found in a house raided by narcotics police in Pathum Thani on Tuesday (Jan 16).

Thursday 18 January 2018, 08:40AM

Police searched this house owned by drug suspect Thip-arpha Raksasaeng in Khlong Luang district in Pathum Thani on Tuesday (Jan 16) and found her husband, who is a highway cop, inside. Photo: Pongpat Wongyala

Police from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) and Khlong Luang Police Station found Lt Col Thanakrit Nitsaphan, a Division 8 investigator, in a house in Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani.

The house belonged to Lt Col Thanakrit’s wife, Thip-arpha Raksasaeng, 31, who was earlier arrested in Udon Thani on charges of drug trafficking. The raid was a follow-up operation to seize all assets related to the alleged offence and shut down the operation.

The NSB allege she was in the business of smuggling drugs from Laos to Nong Khai and then to Songkhla.

It was suspected her police husband also played a part in it, possibly giving her information about roads to use to avoid detection when driving from the Northeast to the South.

Lt Col Thanakrit was transferred from his office in Kannayao district, Bangkok, to the Central Investigation Bureau on Tuesday.

CIB commander Lt Gen Thitirat Nongharnpitak said he reported in yesterday (Jan 17) and denied any knowledge of his wife’s alleged drug trafficking.

An investigation was underway, he said.

NSB chief Lt Gen Sommai Kongwisaisook said yesterday that a case against him was being put together.

