British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Highest military spending in Europe since Cold War: study

Highest military spending in Europe since Cold War: study

STOCKHOLM: Europe’s military spending grew at a record pace in 2022, reaching a level unseen since the Cold War following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, global security researchers said today (Apr 24).

militaryChineseRussianUkraine
By AFP

Monday 24 April 2023, 12:18PM

A Boeing CH-47F Chinook tandem rotor helicopter (Vertol) of the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division transports a military vehicle while in the foreground military personnel play American football during a demonstration drill at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase near Constanta, Romania on July 30, 2022. Photo: AFP

A Boeing CH-47F Chinook tandem rotor helicopter (Vertol) of the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division transports a military vehicle while in the foreground military personnel play American football during a demonstration drill at Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase near Constanta, Romania on July 30, 2022. Photo: AFP

The rise in Europe helped global military expenditures reach an eighth straight record at $2.24 trillion (B77trn), or 2.2% of the world’s gross domestic product, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

“It’s driven by the war in Ukraine, (which is) driving European budget spending upwards, but also the unresolved and worsening tensions in East Asia between the US and China,” researcher Nan Tian, one of the study’s co-authors, told AFP.

Europe spent 13% more on its armies in 2022 than in the previous 12 months, in a year marked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The figure does not take into account sharp inflation rates, which means actual spending was even higher, the think tank said.

That was the strongest increase in more than 30 years, and a return, in constant dollars, to the level of spending in 1989 when the Berlin Wall fell.

“In Europe, it is at its highest level since essentially the end of the Cold War,” Tian said.

Ukraine alone increased its spending seven-fold to $44 billion, or a third of its GDP. The country has additionally benefitted from billions of dollars of weapons donations from abroad, SIPRI noted.

At the same time, Russian spending rose by 9.2% last year, estimates showed.

“Irrespective of whether you remove the two warring nations, European spending has still has increased by quite a lot,” Tian said.

Spending in Europe, which totalled $480bn in 2022, has already risen by a third in the past decade, and the trend is expected to continue and accelerate over the next decade.

The continent could “potentially” see growth levels similar to 2022 for several years, Tian said.

Phuket Property

After declining sharply in the 1990s, global military expenditure has been on the rise since the 2000s.

The upturn was initially the result of China’s massive investments in its military, which was then followed by renewed tensions with Russia after its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

US, China account for half

The US alone accounted for 39% of global military expenditure. Together with China, which came in second at 13%, the two nations accounted for more than half of the world’s military spending.

Those next in line lagged far behind, with Russia at 3.9%, India at 3.6% and Saudi Arabia at 3.3%.

“China has been increasingly investing in its naval forces as a way to expand its reach to Taiwan of course, then further out than the South China Sea,” Tian said.

Japan, as well as Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Australia are all following the trend.

Britain is the top spender in Europe, coming in sixth place overall and accounting for 3.1% of global expenditures, ahead of Germany at 2.5 % and France at 2.4% - figures which include donations to Ukraine.

Britain, Ukraine’s second-biggest donor behind the United States, “spends more than France and Germany. It also gave more military aid than France and Germany,” said Tian.

Countries like Poland, the Netherlands and Sweden were among the European countries that increased their military investments the most during the past decade.

Modern and costly weapons also explain some spending hikes, as in the case of Finland which last year purchased 64 US F-35 fighter jets.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Water outages as ‘step tests’ continue
COVID booster jabs still available, says Vachira chief
Cops plan crackdown on Chinese crooks
Man confesses to beating friend to death with wrench
Phuket road deaths reach 50 after two fatalities on west coast road
Van fells power lines in Koh Kaew
Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief
Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand
Phuket Opinion: Feeling the heat
Fire guts car on Phuket’s main highway
Conserve water as a precaution, officials advise
Monkey neutering resumed in Phuket following complaints by residents
Chinese arrivals weak this year
Navy moves to close luxury resort built on its land
Small power tariff cut gets preliminary approval

 

Phuket community
Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

Mr Hermann finally is satisfied and can sleep well today...thx teacher ...lol ...(Read More)

Monkey neutering resumed in Phuket following complaints by residents

Macaques are quite competent swimmers. Wouldn't surprise me to learn they swam back to Phuket fr...(Read More)

Phuket road deaths reach 50 after two fatalities on west coast road

They won't be the last gruesome deaths unless Phuket authorities start cracking down on rental s...(Read More)

Fire guts car on Phuket’s main highway

Photos show 'material damage', lol. Perhaps lack of car maintenance and/or not changed oil l...(Read More)

Van fells power lines in Koh Kaew

Lost control on a dry road can only mean excessive speed. Surprised he didn't blame it on "...(Read More)

Small power tariff cut gets preliminary approval

Gee, how generous. That will bring my monthly electicity bill down by all of about 10 Baht. ...(Read More)

Chinese tourist abducted at RCA, two suspects flee Thailand

Or extradite ex-prime ministers.......(Read More)

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

Myanmar refugees, sent back to Myanmar at the border river. Some tried to escape, jumped overboard, ...(Read More)

Understanding Phuket’s ‘haze season’

The air pollution cost Thailand a lot of tourists this year, ( +30%, BP)as more and more knowledge s...(Read More)

Foreign minister Don meets Myanmar junta chief

One must be very cold blooded and thick skinned as a thai buddhist to shake hands with a smile, for ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
Blue Tree Phuket

 