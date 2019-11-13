Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

High tide: French police warn cocaine hunters off beaches

High tide: French police warn cocaine hunters off beaches

FRANCE: Authorities have closed beaches in southwest France as packages of cocaine continue to mysteriously wash up along the country’s Atlantic coast, with more than 1,000 kilograms discovered since mid-October, a prosecutor said Tuesday (Nov 12).

drugsmarinecrime
By AFP

Wednesday 13 November 2019, 11:05AM

People on the beach Monday at Capbreton, southwestern France, where packages of cocaine have been found in recent days. Photo: AFP

People on the beach Monday at Capbreton, southwestern France, where packages of cocaine have been found in recent days. Photo: AFP

One of the packages thought to contain cocaine at the Plage du Gressier beach in Le Porge, southwestern France, on Monday (Nov 11). Photo: AFP

One of the packages thought to contain cocaine at the Plage du Gressier beach in Le Porge, southwestern France, on Monday (Nov 11). Photo: AFP

A sign forbidding access to the Plage du Gressier beach in Le Porge, southwestern France, on Monday, after packages thought to contain cocaine were found there on Sunday (Nov 10). Photo: AFP

A sign forbidding access to the Plage du Gressier beach in Le Porge, southwestern France, on Monday, after packages thought to contain cocaine were found there on Sunday (Nov 10). Photo: AFP

« »

The packages are now being found farther north, with a five-kilo parcel turning up at Camaret-sur-Mer on the western tip of Brittany on Tuesday, Philippe Astruc, the public prosecutor in Rennes, told AFP.

“It’s the same cargo,” Astruc said, adding that “we’re going to still be finding them for a while”.

“Each tide brings in a batch. They are still fairly significant with around 100 kilos arriving each day all along the coast,” he said.

Customs officers are also finding some of the packages at sea, he said.

Officials in Rennes are coordinating the searches for the packages, which have appeared on hundreds of kilometres of coastline all the way south to the posh resort town of Biarritz.

Around 100 investigators are working with European counterparts as well as the US Drug Enforcement Agency to try to figure out why the drugs have been washing ashore almost daily, Astruc said.

The cocaine is extremely pure at some 83% and therefore highly dangerous, Astruc said, urging people not to touch the packages and to alert the police.

That has not stopped some from trying to get their hands on the drugs, whose street value would be in the millions of euros, prompting police to close some beaches and start carrying out patrols.

“We fear that people will try and find these products and use them – which is incredibly dangerous – and that traffickers or would-be traffickers will say ‘we can make some money here’,” Astruc said.

‘Tempting’

On Monday, a 17-year-old was caught with five kilos of cocaine at Lacanau, a closed-off surfing beach near the southwestern city of Bordeaux – he had come from Toulouse, a three-hour drive away.

A half-dozen other beaches in the area have been closed as well, with police stopping walkers for searches and also checking cars leaving nearby parking lots.

A police helicopter was also being used along the 125-kilometre stretch between Cap Ferret and Soulac-sur-Mer, which includes the Lacanau beach.

Laguna Golf Phuket

A woman who gave her name as Martine failed to notice the closure signs at the Porge beach on Monday, when officers told her and a friend to leave.

“When we turned around we saw a package next to the water,” she said, saying they alerted the police, who estimated it weighed some four kilos before sealing it in a plastic bag.

“It would have been tempting to take it, but we're honest!” she told AFP.

‘Very dangerous’

Astruc said 1,010 kilos have been recovered so far, a sharp jump from just two days ago, when 763 kilos were reported.

“In this form it’s a very dangerous product that could cause an overdose,” his office said Sunday.

“There are several hypotheses, but for the moment we think it’s likely they were jettisoned because of a mechanical problem or during a storm,” Astruc said in a statement on Sunday.

Investigators are poring over maritime logs from mid-October for clues about where the drugs might have come from, he said Tuesday.

The Sud-Ouest newspaper reported over the weekend that some packages found on the beach at Arcachon, southwest of Bordeaux, were marked “Diamante” or “Brillante”.

Packages of cocaine marked with the same words also reportedly washed up in Florida during hurricane Dorian in September, it said.

Police seized a record or more than 140 tons of cocaine across Europe in 2017, the most recent data available from the EU’s European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, published in June.

Most was seized in Belgium and Spain, long the main port of entry for the drug, and its purity has increased markedly over the past 10 years, the agency said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kata project to transform ‘wastewater canal’ into tourist attraction
Suspect arrested with 20,400 ya bah pills, 700g of ice
Phuket woman, 71, nominated for royal award for B1mn temple donation
Jobless Patong bartender, security guard arrested for house robbery attack on German expat
Krathong girl makes thousands on floats
THAI hopes to pare losses to B2.2bn
Banyan Tree, Laguna founder KP Ho bestowed HICAP Lifetime Achievement Award
Police hope to identify body found beside bypass road
Chinese tourist rescued at Nai Harn Beach
5.8 tons of krathong cleared from Saphan Hin lagoon
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket water woes! Murder charge forces surrender? Award-winning cakes! || November 12
Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri
Defendant shoots dead plaintiff, lawyer in courtroom
Swedish woman killed by motorbike while crossing Khao Lak highway
‘Copyright agents’ face arrest warrants for krathong floats ‘sting’

 

Phuket community
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

CS, you really need to know your history, google "The Anglo-Siamese Treaty of 1909 or Bangkok T...(Read More)

Krathong girl makes thousands on floats

Lovely story. But hang on a minute, was she "extorted"? Certainly she was entrapped, but t...(Read More)

THAI hopes to pare losses to B2.2bn

'Talking the losses the last 6 weeks of 2019 down from B10 bn to B2.2 bn? Wow. Load factor at ...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

I have idea for a better more reflecting poster: A tap with just a few drops falling out, and with...(Read More)

‘Copyright agents’ face arrest warrants for krathong floats ‘sting’

Mhh, thinking about it, it is time the police raid shops in Patong again for confiscating copy brand...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

Well DeK, I have heard something too! That the enormous air pollution in Thailand has more and more ...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

Phuket's Government hospitals capacities are based on the official figure of 394,000. That ext...(Read More)

Phuket officials crunch numbers to stave off island water-shortage crisis

On Phuket. 1 million unregistered thai people. Why is registration not obligated? ( at least in the ...(Read More)

Swedish woman killed by motorbike while crossing Khao Lak highway

should be charged with murder ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Can we please have a moratorium on stupidity, shame?

@C.S.. I heard about a study that the brain of female Caucasians deteriorates much faster when a per...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
The Sunday Brunch Club
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Naka Yai Island Beach House