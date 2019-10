High Tea@ChaoFah serves with free Day Pass to fitness and pool

Start From: Saturday 5 October 2019, 02:00PM to Saturday 5 October 2019, 05:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

High Tea @ChaoFah serves more than 10 options of selected teas, delightful cream sandwiches, home-made warm scones with all the trimmings and truly Peranakan specialties. in the surrounding décor of exquisite Sino-Portuguese architecture. Every Saturday and Sunday from 2-5pm and special on Sunday, nice music from Annie Guzheng. Free for children under 12yrs with complimentary day pass to fitness and swimming pool. RSVP +66 76 338 699.