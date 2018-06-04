FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

High speed crash leaves 17-year-old dead

PHUKET: A 17-year-old Thai boy died in Pa Khlok on Saturday when he lost control of his motorbike causing him to hit the central reservation and then slam into a road sign.

accidentsdeathpolicetransportEakkapop Thongtub

Monday 4 June 2018, 11:10AM

Rescue workers attend to the victim at the scene. Photo: Thalang Police

Rescue workers attend to the victim at the scene. Photo: Thalang Police

A badly damaged Yamaha RT 150 was found at the scene. Photo: Thalang police

A badly damaged Yamaha RT 150 was found at the scene. Photo: Thalang police

Col Warawut Sensob from the Thalang Police was notified of an accident in front of the Sitsoonthonbumrung School on the Anusaowaree-Pakhlok Rd at 11:30pm on Saturday (June 2).

Col Warawut together with other officers and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of Wasurat “Oat” Palapol from Khon Kaen lying in road with broken legs and a serious head injury. He was bleeding from the mouth and ears.

On the other side of the road was a badly damaged Yamaha YZF-R15 motorbike.

QSI International School Phuket

A damaged road sign was also found in the central reservation.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was carried out at the scene prior to rescue workers taking Mr Wasurat to Thalang Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A witness to the accident told police that they had seen Mr Wasurat coming from Soi Prasert riding the motorbike at high speed. He lost control of the motorbike on a curve causing the bike to hit the central reservation. He was then thrown from the bike and into the road sign.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

alf | 06 June 2018 - 12:26:08 

It is quite funny that this articles comes up the next day from the poll on children security on the road.

God laughs at those who deplore the effects of which causes they cherish.

BenPendejo | 04 June 2018 - 15:49:10 

Oh well, sad day for the parents, but nothing else you can say.  He did it to himself simply by driving like a fool...like so many do.  I'm done being sad about stuff like this...it is what it is.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Horrific cadet skydiving deaths blamed on police
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Motorcyclist killed while exiting Phuket underpass
Phuket Opinion: It's time to protect our children
Prosecutors to indict former minister for billionaire’s murder
Phuket bus driver dies while repairing faulty brakes
Motorcyclist dies after slamming into garbage truck
Phuket police target rental operators over riders’ licences
Family destitute after woman killed by falling cable
Phuket Opinion: Road safety doesn’t happen by accident
Four police chiefs flunk Songkran ‘road safety test’
Phuket Governor orders ‘autopsy’ on Songkran Seven Days road-safety campaign
Prayut vows to overcome traffic accident scourge
Songkran death toll rises to 378 in six days
Phuket’s Songkran road death toll remains at one fatality

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Chattha
Tile-it
Kantok Restaurant
The Boathouse Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
HeadStart International School Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket

 