PHUKET: A 17-year-old Thai boy died in Pa Khlok on Saturday when he lost control of his motorbike causing him to hit the central reservation and then slam into a road sign.

accidentsdeathpolicetransportEakkapop Thongtub

Monday 4 June 2018, 11:10AM

Rescue workers attend to the victim at the scene. Photo: Thalang Police

Col Warawut Sensob from the Thalang Police was notified of an accident in front of the Sitsoonthonbumrung School on the Anusaowaree-Pakhlok Rd at 11:30pm on Saturday (June 2).

Col Warawut together with other officers and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of Wasurat “Oat” Palapol from Khon Kaen lying in road with broken legs and a serious head injury. He was bleeding from the mouth and ears.

On the other side of the road was a badly damaged Yamaha YZF-R15 motorbike.

A damaged road sign was also found in the central reservation.

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was carried out at the scene prior to rescue workers taking Mr Wasurat to Thalang Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A witness to the accident told police that they had seen Mr Wasurat coming from Soi Prasert riding the motorbike at high speed. He lost control of the motorbike on a curve causing the bike to hit the central reservation. He was then thrown from the bike and into the road sign.