Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

High-school student dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound, believed accidental

High-school student dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound, believed accidental

PHUKET: An 18-year-old student died from a gunshot wound to the head after playing with a gun found in his parents’ bedroom in Phuket Town last night  (Apr 25).

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 26 April 2020, 12:19PM

Forensic Police and rescue workers at the house in Phuket Town last night (Apr 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Forensic Police and rescue workers at the house in Phuket Town last night (Apr 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Chalaew Taihu of the Phuket City Police was called to the house, in  Sakdet Rd Soi 6, at 7:10pm.

Officers found the body of Kitthithat “That” Chandet slumped in a chair in his parents’ bedroom. An 11mm firearm was on the floor,  Lt Col Chalaew explained.

That’s mother found her son’s body after she returned home from work, he said.

That’s father was downstairs listening to music when she returned home. She watered her plants and then realised that That was unusually quiet and went looking through the house for him, he added.

That had just graduated from Mattayom 5 at Phuket Wittayalai School. 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

“We were told That was a good boy. He studied well and got high grades, a GPA of 3.9 to 4. He was a quiet person, and he was to start his final year of school when classes resumed,” Lt Col Chalaew said.

Police believe the gun accidentally discharged while That was playing with it.

“The parents did not know that the firearm was loaded, and it fired a bullet that entered his head under his chin,” Lt Col Chalaew said.

That’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital. 

“At this stage we believe this was an accident, but we are investigating further,” Lt Col Chalaew said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket’s ScubaNicks steps up for Rawai Food Relief
Four news COVID cases in Bang Tao, Phuket total hits 206
Warning over virus immunity as global death toll passes 200,000
Government defends healthcare budget cut as B2.4bn diverted to virus fight
Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid
Nearly 500 tested at Phuket workers’ camps, all clear
Does sunlight rapidly destroy the coronavirus?
UN pushes for virus vaccine as world faces worst economic downturn since Great Depression
Phuket Property Guide: Motivated sellers in a COVID market
Woman in Wichit latest confirmed COVID case in Phuket, total reaches 202
Australia, New Zealand mark Anzac Day with driveway vigils
B25bn state help on the radar for airlines
PM wary of virus rebound
Elephants return home to Trang
Police say Bang Tao checkpoint runner has ‘mental illness’

 

Phuket community
Police say Bang Tao checkpoint runner has ‘mental illness’

Mr.Kurt, please stop making a drama out of a small incident. Try to concentrate on other aspects of...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Motivated sellers in a COVID market

In Hong Kong during the SARS crisis, many expats left, so many rental properties were empty and new ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

Mr.Kurt,do you think people can catch the virus from smoking cigarettes ? ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

I speak with people all over the world, and 10 weeks is the average period most have endured, and th...(Read More)

Government defends healthcare budget cut as B2.4bn diverted to virus fight

He really is the gift that keeps on giving....(Read More)

Nearly 500 tested at Phuket workers’ camps, all clear

I think you need your temperature checked @Kurt! And if I was the investigating officer I know where...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

@friend there are plenty of options to get money if you only brought cash then ???????...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

@Dave_C either the airlines in question know something we don’t or they will have serious egg on t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

I love those idiots who recommend to stop the ban on alcohol so they can satisfy their addiction but...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

Dave_C, Perhaps it is a pro-active way from the airlines to get money in through advanced internet ...(Read More)

 

Pavilions Home Video
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
HeadStart International School Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Seara Sports

 