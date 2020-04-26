High-school student dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound, believed accidental

PHUKET: An 18-year-old student died from a gunshot wound to the head after playing with a gun found in his parents’ bedroom in Phuket Town last night (Apr 25).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 26 April 2020, 12:19PM

Forensic Police and rescue workers at the house in Phuket Town last night (Apr 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Chalaew Taihu of the Phuket City Police was called to the house, in Sakdet Rd Soi 6, at 7:10pm.

Officers found the body of Kitthithat “That” Chandet slumped in a chair in his parents’ bedroom. An 11mm firearm was on the floor, Lt Col Chalaew explained.

That’s mother found her son’s body after she returned home from work, he said.

That’s father was downstairs listening to music when she returned home. She watered her plants and then realised that That was unusually quiet and went looking through the house for him, he added.

That had just graduated from Mattayom 5 at Phuket Wittayalai School.

“We were told That was a good boy. He studied well and got high grades, a GPA of 3.9 to 4. He was a quiet person, and he was to start his final year of school when classes resumed,” Lt Col Chalaew said.

Police believe the gun accidentally discharged while That was playing with it.

“The parents did not know that the firearm was loaded, and it fired a bullet that entered his head under his chin,” Lt Col Chalaew said.

That’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

“At this stage we believe this was an accident, but we are investigating further,” Lt Col Chalaew said.