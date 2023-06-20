British International School, Phuket
High-rises 'wobble' as tremors strike

High-rises 'wobble' as tremors strike

BANGKOK: Tremors from a series of earthquakes centred on the southern coastal area of Myanmar were also felt in Bangkok and its surrounding areas yesterday morning (June 19).

Safety
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 20 June 2023, 11:46AM

A graphic by the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Dept shows the epicentre of yesterday morning’s quake. Photo: TMD

A graphic by the Earthquake Observation Division of the Thai Meteorological Dept shows the epicentre of yesterday morning’s quake. Photo: TMD

The first quake, 6.0 magnitude, occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 8:40am, the Thai Meteorological Department’s (TMD) Earthquake Observation Division reported.

The epicentre was in Myanmar, about 289 kilometres southwest of Tak’s Phop Phra district, it said.

There were two subsequent aftershocks near the Myanmar southern coast at 8:57am, 3.6 magnitude, and at 10:46am, 4.4 magnitude, it said.

The quakes were felt in Nonthaburi and Bangkok, especially by people in high-rise buildings. There were no reports of damage or casualties, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Silom...in [the] Surawong area. Felt like the building is wobbling. Going down the building for safety,” netizen @mefanw wrote on Twitter.

In Bang Sue, the shaking was reportedly felt at the Buranayothin School, where scared students ran for cover.

“The building is shaking. Please help. In class when it happened. #earthquake #yothinburana,” @helloisunmrr, Twitter user, said.

Regarding the Klong Toey area, Twitter user @kanaapz posted: “Earthquake in Klong Toey. Those in the lift felt nothing.”

A video clip apparently showing shaking ceiling lights was attached to the post.

In the Sukhumvit area, where there are many office buildings, many workers evacuated.

Twitter user @Chitsanupo57308 posted a video apparently showing people running for cover in Sukhumvit.

@kanaapz a Twitter user in Lat Phrao posted: “Earthquake. On 13th floor of a building at Lat Phrao, the lights are swinging. Feeling dizzy. #earthquake.”

At a press conference, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said tremors were felt in 11 of the capital’s 50 districts, mostly reported by people in high-rises.

There were no reports of damage at that stage, the governor said.

Chatpan Chintanapakdee from Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Engineering said the capital should be able to come through such quakes without problems.

The strength of this quake was not enough to make a building collapse, Mr Chatpan said.

“If buildings are lawfully designed, they can deal with quakes like this without a problem,” he added.

