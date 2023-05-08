High-profile monk’s ‘embezzlement’ tally increases

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Police have found more money and gold bullion worth about B100 million buried behind Phra Ajarn Khom’s temple in Nakhon Ratchasima province, raising his alleged embezzlement to almost B300mn.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 8 May 2023, 04:00PM

Money and valuables allegedly embezzled by Phra Ajarn Khom, displayed by police at Wat Pa Dhammakiri in Nakhon Ratchasima province last night (May 7). Photo: Police via Bangkok Post

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, said today (May 8) that investigators and members of the new executive of Wat Pa Dhammakiri found about B80mn in cash and bullion worth about B19mn buried on a hill behind the temple in Pak Chong district yesterday, reports the Bangkok Post.

To date, officials had found about B300mn worth of cash and valuables allegedly embezzled by former monk Phra Ajarn Khom, now known as Khom Khongkaeo, and alleged accomplices, the commissioner said.

“The offences might go back to 2020... The motive would be the huge amont of money that faithful people donated... The suspects may have wrongly believed the money came from the people’s faith in them, but that is not the case at all,” Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop said.

Police had so far found only three suspects in the embezzlement case, but investigators were expanding their efforts. If more people were involved, they would face legal action.

All relevant authorities were helping police in the investigation. No one would be wrongfully charged.

Today police asked the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases to extend the detention of the three suspects for another 12 days while the probe continues.

They are Mr Khom, 39, his young sister Juthathip Phubodiwarochuphan, 35, and Wuthima Thaomor, 38-year-old former abbot of the temple.

They were arrested on charges of embezzling B180mn from the temple. Mr Khom achieved fame for his meditation technique, and had many high-profile followers. He denied the charges.