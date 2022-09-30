British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

High hopes for 1.5m Chinese tourists

High hopes for 1.5m Chinese tourists

BUSINESS: Chinese President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Bangkok could help Thailand secure 12 million international tourists this year, surpassing the government’s goal of 10mn, says Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakan.

Chinesetourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 30 September 2022, 10:30AM

The Apec 2022 sign is pictured at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Xi Jinping has confirmed his attendance at the Apec summit on Nov 18-19. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

The Apec 2022 sign is pictured at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Xi Jinping has confirmed his attendance at the Apec summit on Nov 18-19. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya

Mr Phiphat said he believes 1.5mn Chinese travellers will visit Thailand in December if Xi allows outbound tourism to resume that month.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday Xi confirmed he would attend the Apec summit on Nov 18-19, reports the Bangkok Post.

“I am confident we will definitely reach the goal of 10 million foreign tourists by the end of this year,” Mr Phiphat said.

The country exceeded the halfway point with 5.7mn inbound visitors in the first nine months of 2022.

He said 1.5mn foreign tourists are expected to visit Thailand each month between October and December, which would push the total for the year to more than 10mn.

If extra Chinese tourists are included, the inbound market could reach 12mn, said Mr Phiphat.

He said because the Tourism and Sports Ministry and the Tourism Authority of Thailand have maintained a close relationship with Chinese authorities during the pandemic, he hopes China might relax travel restrictions in December as a gift for Thailand, the host of the summit.

Mr Phiphat said flights between Thailand and southern China have more than doubled to 15 per week, up from seven flights per week, with most passengers students and businessmen.

Meanwhile, a full Japanese reopening on Oct 11 is expected to benefit both Thailand and Japan, as tourist exchanges between the two countries were very strong prior to the pandemic, with high numbers of travellers in both directions.

According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, Thailand received 1.78mn Japanese travellers in 2019, while the Japan National Tourism Organization reported 1.31mn Thai tourists in the same year.

Mr Phiphat said a further easing of entry controls in the large markets of Hong Kong and Taiwan will enable stronger tourist flows from those markets and Thailand, particularly outbound to Hong Kong as the city is a preferred destination for Thais.

Thai outbound tourists to Hong Kong and Taiwan in 2019 totalled 429,069 and 379,450, respectively.

For the domestic Thai market, he said the number of local trips should reach 160mn as targeted, thanks to the “We Travel Together” subsidy campaign and the co-payment scheme.

Moreover, some local travellers might refrain from making overseas trips because of health and safety concerns, said Mr Phiphat.

Despite his confidence in the arrival numbers, he said one concern is lower spending by visitors, which could affect the B1.5-trillion revenue target set by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha earlier this year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Masks rule to stay for public transport
AoT claims airport security as reason for ‘approved’ taxi drivers
Kremlin to annex more Ukraine territories at ceremony
Rain fails to dampen spirits at Veg Fest processions
Thailand to promote U.S. investment in EEC
Noru kills one, wreaks havoc upcountry
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Vegetarian Festival beats the downpours || September 29
Bolt driver challenges AoT rule over picking up tourists at Phuket airport
Pre-election rules clarified
Hit-and-run doctor faces ethics inquiry
Bangla touts questioned over attack on American
Fleeing Russians worry border will ‘close forever’
Phuket Veg Fest processions beat the downpours
Evacuations as storm Noru hits
Weather warning issued for Phuket

 

Phuket community
Biden not among leaders to attend Apec

@Kurt Xi Jinping was invited , even it it drew criticism from politicians. Actually easy to find o...(Read More)

Medical services expand to cover mental health

Scandinaivan nations have already proved legalization of drugs solves all of the criminal and most ...(Read More)

Bangla touts questioned over attack on American

Is touting not forbidden? Why touting is needed on Bangla Rd? The open bar culture shows enough to ...(Read More)

Bolt driver challenges AoT rule over picking up tourists at Phuket airport

Great example of mangled translation. 'How wrong is that.." means something opposite from ...(Read More)

Bolt driver challenges AoT rule over picking up tourists at Phuket airport

Poor tourists. Arriving at Phuket International Airport, and to be able to hail a normal taxi of the...(Read More)

Bolt driver challenges AoT rule over picking up tourists at Phuket airport

It seems that Phuket Officialdom keeps ignoring the power of international social media when it come...(Read More)

Hit-and-run doctor faces ethics inquiry

Disgusting behaviour. Why hasn't this PoS been named? Apologising is clearly not enough! Should ...(Read More)

Bangla touts questioned over attack on American

.[.by four wearing uniforms who had robbed them of 8,000B]. So the police were in the area after al...(Read More)

Bolt driver challenges AoT rule over picking up tourists at Phuket airport

Officials don't understand or even seem to care about is what this does to Phuket's reputati...(Read More)

Biden not among leaders to attend Apec

Dek shows he not understand the labeled doing things between world Royalties. For a country that has...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
Fastship Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center

 