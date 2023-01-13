333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
High driver travels 10km at speed without front tire on Phuket road

High driver travels 10km at speed without front tire on Phuket road

PHUKET: A 29-year-old van driver was arrested by Tha Chatchai Police this morning (Jan 13) after having driven his vehicle without its left front tire for around 10km in Thalang.

transportSafetydrugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 13 January 2023, 04:21PM

Pichai Klomsanoh was found in possession of 12 yaba pills as he has already consumed three just before his bizarre ride. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police via Eakkapop Thongtub

The spark-striking Toyota Commuter van with public transport license plates was reported to police by shocked motorists who saw it performing this antic on Phuket’s busiest highway Thepkrasattri Rd around 9am. The distance of 10km was also given by the witnesses.

The driver, named by police as Koh Kaew resident Pichai Klomsanoh, 29, was arrested at a checkpoint set up in Mai Khao by That Chatchai Police specifically to catch him.

Having searched the driver, police found Mr Pichai in possession of 12 methamphetamine pills (yaba). The drugs were in his pockets, and Mr Pichai admitted that the pills belonged to him.

The public transport driver also confessed to having taken three other pills earlier in the morning, two hours prior to his igniting ride.

Mr Pichai was taken to Phuket Checkpoint where he tested positive for drugs. He was then put under arrest at Tha Chatchai Police Station on charges of driving under influence of drugs and illegal possession of a category one drug (methaphetamine).

Police have not said anything about other charges such as reckless driving. The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) which is overseeing everything related to public transport is yet to comment on the case publicly. The Commuter’s license plates clearly identify the vehicle as Phuket-registered.

