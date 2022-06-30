HFM Expands Offering by Adding Physical Stocks

The global multi-asset broker adds commission-free stocks to its product portfolio, empowering investors to expand their investing journey.



By In Conjunction

Thursday 30 June 2022

June 2022 – Global multi-asset broker HFM has announced that it has expanded its wide-ranging product offering to include physical stocks. This new addition offers the company’s clients the opportunity to invest in more than 2,000 physical stocks with zero commission and own high-value stocks.

With this new trading option, HFM clients will be able to also buy fractional shares for just $5. With direct access to the world’s biggest stock exchanges, investors will get real-time prices for market-leading stocks like Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Tesla and many more.

An HFM spokesperson said: “Every new product we offer is driven by investor demand in order to offer our clients tailored investment solutions. We are very excited that our clients will now be able to diversify their portfolios with shares from some of the biggest global conglomerates. This is just the first step in our long-term vision to become a one-stop broker destination for traders worldwide.”

With a wide range of investment options across all major asset classes and unparalleled trading conditions, coupled with cutting-edge technology and multilingual support, HFM has become a global broker of choice to over 3.5 million live account holders.

About HFM

HFM, formerly known as HotForex and a brand name of HF Markets Group, is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 3.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 60 coveted industry awards in its twelve-year history. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, cutting-edge platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to seize opportunities in the financial markets.

