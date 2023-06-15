British International School, Phuket
Hey Jude, things are about to get Real!

FOOTBALL: Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year deal yesterday (June 14), with the English international costing over €100 million (B3.7 billion).

Football
By AFP

Thursday 15 June 2023, 08:45AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

German side Dortmund said an agreement for the 19-year-old had been reached last week with Madrid, worth €103mn plus up to 30% of that fee in bonuses.

Bellingham’s arrival continues Real Madrid’s regeneration of their midfield, joining young French duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, to help phase out veterans Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

“Our clubs signs one of the biggest talents in world football, a player who comes from Borussia Dortmund and arrives at Madrid after being chosen as the best player in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season,” Madrid said.

“On top of that, he is only 19 and is already a starter for the England national team.”

Bellingham shone for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions at the World Cup last year, with England knocked out in the quarter-finals by runners-up France.

Thai Residential

The midfielder, who turns 20 later in June, signed for Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 for €25mn, playing 132 games for the club and lifting the German Cup in 2021.

“Thank you to everyone at BVB and to the fans for everything over the past three years,” Bellingham told Dortmund’s club website.

“It was an honour to wear your shirt so often, in big and small moments. Even though I’m looking forward to my next destination, I’ll never forget the journey there. Once a Borussian, always a Borussian.”

Bellingham became Birmingham’s youngest ever first-team player when he made his debut aged 16 years, 38 days in August 2019 and then became the club’s youngest ever scorer a few weeks later. On leaving the club it was announced that his number 22 jersey would be retired, despite him only playing one full season and making 41 appearances.

