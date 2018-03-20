The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Hertz upsets AWARE to capture SHL title

ICE HOCKEY: In a stunning upset, Hertz, who won only a third of their regular-season games, defeated top-seeded AWARE 5-3 in dramatic fashion to take the one-game winner-take-all Sport Corner SHL 2017-18 championship final.

Ice-Hockey,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 March 2018, 06:00PM

Hertz's Carly Hill played a big role in her team's victory. Photo: Tadamasa Nagayama
Hertz's Carly Hill played a big role in her team's victory. Photo: Tadamasa Nagayama

The final game, held at The Rink, 7th floor, Grand Central Rama IX, last Saturday (Mar 17) was a classic from start to finish. Hertz jumped out to a 4-0 first period lead with two goals by Mike Triacca and singles by Bill Bredesen and Andy Brine.

Hertz stretched that to 5-0 lead on a goal by captain Justin St Denis in the second period, before AWARE mounted its comeback cutting the lead to 5-3 with two goals by Mangkorn Sukwiboon and a single by Corry Day.

Hertz’s goalkeeper Lance Parker stood on his head and was named the Sport Corner Playoff MVP. Lance, who had struggled early in the season, put on one of the most outstanding goaltending displays ever seen in Thai hockey, turning in the “clutch” performance of his life, stopping 44 of the 47 shots fired his way. Hertz fired 18 shots at AWARE keeper Patrick Leduc.

AWARE, who at one point during the season had an eleven-game winning streak, dominated most of their opponents, earning a 14-4 regular season record. Hertz, with a 6-12 regular-season record, snuck into third place on the final day of the regular season. Both teams swept their best of three semi-final series 2-0 with AWARE defeating Expedia (last year’s SHL champion) and Hertz beating the Sukhumvit Spitfires, who with a 11-6-1 record won almost twice as many regular-season games as Hertz.

AWARE played and moved the puck well in the final game. But it just wasn’t meant to be; they hit a few posts and couldn’t finish like they usually do. But give this squad tremendous credit, led by captain Patrik Lundback they were virtually untouchable all year long. It will be a long summer for these players, many of whom had already added the SHL championship to their resume.

SHL individual point leader Andy Brine had a whale of a game for Hertz; not only did he manage to win the scoring and league championship, but drawing three penalties in the final game, he managed to get himself ejected. Not quite a Gordie Howe hat-trick, but close.

Catch all the highlights of the SHL Big Chilli podcast: https://youtu.be/7XeL3KI664I

http://www.siamhockeyleague.com/; https://www.facebook.com/SHLhockeyThailand

Text by Scott Murray

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.