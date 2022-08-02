Tengoku
Heroines Monument to get B2.3bn underpass

PHUKET: The Department of Highways has announced a B2 billion project to build a three-lane underpass under the Heroines Monument to alleviate traffic in the area.

transportconstruction
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 August 2022, 04:19PM

Image: Bureau of Surveying and Design Department, via the Daily News

« »

The news was announced by the Phuket Info Center today (Aug 2), by sharing a report by Thai-language national newspaper Daily News.

The Phuket office of the Department of highways has yet to announce the project, and even the Bureau of Surveying and Design Department, which has commissioned the feasibility study for the project announced the project by sharing the Daily News report.

The Department of Highways has confirmed that the Bureau of Surveying and Design has conducted a survey and design project of the Tha Reua Intersection (the formal name for the Heroines Monument roundabout), said the report.

“The Bureau has hired a group of study consultants to prepare an environmental impact report (EIA). The EIA report will be submitted to the responsible agency for approval,” the report added.

Construction is expected to begin in 2024, and the underpass to open for service in 2027, the report noted.

A construction budget of B2.365 billion has been allocated for the project.

The consultants hired for the project were named as M.A. Consultant Co Ltd, V Engineering Consultant Co Ltd, Bangkok Engineering Consultant Co Ltd and Entic Co Ltd.

“At present, the Tha Reua Intersection has a heavy traffic volume and frequent accidents because it is an intersection of the main highway in Phuket [Route 402, locally called Thepkrasattri Rd],” the report explained.

The underpass is planned to be three lanes wide under the monument along Thepkrasattri Rd.

Two lanes of the lanes will be northbound, with each lane 3.25 metres wide, and one lane will be southbound, 4.5m wide.

At the ground level there will be two lanes on each side, with each lane 2.1m to 2.7m wide, and the plan is to “maintain a two-lane roundabout around the monument along with designing a traffic signal system at intersections for safety,” the report said.

“When the project is completed, it will increase the efficiency of traveling to be more convenient, faster and safer, while Increasing the elegance of the important landmark monument as well as promoting tourism of Phuket,” the report concluded.

The redesign plans include raising the monument itself by 90cm amid a gardened forecourt where visitors can come to pay their respects.

Access to the monument will be by walkways leading to the Robinson department store on the northwest corner of the intersection and to the closed jewellery retail centre (the building that looks like a museum) on the southeast corner of the intersection.

Stairs and elevators will be installed to make visiting the shrine accessible to all people, and a multipurpose hall will be built to showcase the legendary tale of the island’s two heroines.

People wanting to visit the monument will be able to park at either the jewellery retail centre building or the Robinson department store, the report said.

