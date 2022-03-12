BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Heroines Festival celebrations underway

PHUKET: The ceremony for giving alms to monks in order to seek blessings from ancestors as part of the annual Heroine’s Festival was held at Wat Muang Komanraphat in Thepkrasattri, Thalang today (Mar 12).

culture
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 March 2022, 03:00PM

The merit-making ceremony was presided over by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and saw food offered to monks in order to seek blessings dedicated to ancestors of Thalang City.

Also present at the ceremony were Phuket Deputy Governors Amnuay Phinsuwan and Anupap Rodkwan Yodrabam, Thalng District Chief Bancha Thanu-in, members of the Thao Thepkasattri Foundation Committee and Thao Sri Sunthon, as well as other heads of government agencies. private sector agencies, relevant local government organisations and local residents.

This year’s Heroines Festival marks the 237th anniversary of the two sisters, Chan and Mook, who lead the Phuket contingent in repelling the Burmese invasion in 1785.

At 5:30pm today there will be a further ceremony at the same temple to honour grandparents and ancestors. Tomorrow morning (Mar 13) there will be a wreath laying ceremony at the Heroines Monument on Thepkasattri Road.

Tomorrow evening’s festivities will include the traditional light and sound show and historical play at Phuket Historical Park, for many years called Thalang Victory Field, in Baan Riang, Thalang.

Local food stalls will be on offer throughout the festival while COVID-19 health and safety measures will be enforced throughout. Tourists and local residents are welcome to attend.

