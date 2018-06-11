PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Police have announced the recent arrests for drugs made in their continuing campaign “Battling crime for the good of the community” set for May 28 - June 1.

The spate of drug arrests highlights the proliferation of drugs in residential areas in Phuket. Photos: Phuket Provincial Police

The report notes the arrests for last week (June 4-8), with 16 people arrested in 14 cases.

Police campaign activities last week saw three people arrested for involvement with heroin, nine for methamphetamine (ya bah) and crystal meth (ya ice), two fugitives, one for overstay and one on an outstanding warrant.

Items seized as evidence in making the arrests include a Siam Commercial Bank account and three cars: a Honda Accord, a Mazda 3 and a Toyota Vios, the report noted.

The 14 cases were reported as follows

Case 1

Chai-anan “Hum” Kaewamphon, 22, was arrested at4pm last Monday (June 4) after he was found in possession of four bags containing a total of 3.37 grams of ya ice. He was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell without permission and taken to Kathu Police Station for processing.

Case 2

Sittichai “Un” Rortthong, 34, was arrested at 1pm on Tuesday (June 5) after he was found in possession of 1,362 ya bah pills and four bags of containing a total of 21.71g of ya ice. Also seized as evidence was one digital weighing device and two mobile phones as well as a Honda Accord and a Mazda 3 car, and a bank account in the name of Miss Jarunon Chatprapa.

Sittichai was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell without permission and with living in an unregistered rented room in Soi Maebo Lhiap Sakul Uthit off Wichit Songkram Rd in Wichit. He was taken to Phuket Police Station for processing.

Case 3

Pinyapatch “Waan” Na Thalang, 26, was arrested at 1pm on Tuesday (June 5) after she was found with one bag of ice containing 2.01g of ya ice. Also seized was her mobile phone.

Pinyapatch was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell without permission and with living in an unregistered rented room in Soi Maebo Lhiap Sakul Uthit off Wichit Songkram Rd in Wichit. She was taken to Wichit Police Station for processing.

Cases 4-6

Three men were arrested at a residence in Soi 5, Phuket Villa Dowroong in Moo 2, Wichit, at 6pm on Tuesday (June 5) after two of them were found in possession of heroin.

Aphisit “Arti” Siriapiwanakit, 34, was found with 640mg of heroin and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug without permission.

Myanmar national Kyaw Myint, nicknamed “Ahlong”, 30, was also found with 640mg of heroin. His passport was seized and he was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug without permission and with illegally entering and staying in the country.

Also arrested in the house was Myanmar national Ahwang Sua, who was charged with illegally entering and staying in the country

All three taken to Wichit Police Station for processing

Case 7

Thanathorn “Fair” Phumchampa, 34, was arrested at Phuket Villa 3 in Moo 1, Wichit, at 11pm on Tuesday (June 5) after he was found in possession of four bags containing 23.4g of ya ice. Also seized as evidence was one mobile phone and a Toyota Vios car. He was charged with the possession of a Category 1 drug without permission. He was taken to Wichit Police Station for processing.

Case 8

Manida “Jum” Chuasakul, 33, was arrested at a McDonald’s car park in Moo 5, Wichit, at 1am on Wednesday (June 6) after she was found with 20.04g of ya ice. Also seized was her mobile phone. Manida was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell without permission. She was taken to Wichit Police Station for processing.

Case 9

Wanliya “Yui” Amnuayphon, 35, was arrest at a rented room Moo 5, Wichit, at 2am on Wednesday (June 6) after she was found with three bags containing 3.8g of ya ice. Also seized was her mobile phone. Wanliya was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell without permission. She was taken to Wichit Police Station for processing.

Cases 10-11

Koming “Gang” Saelee, 29, was arrested at a residence on Soi Thep Anuson, Wichit, at 12:30am on Wednesday (June 6) after he was found with 550mg of heroin. He was charged with the possession of having a Category 1 drug without permission and charged for possession of stolen property and receiving stolen property in accordance with arrest warrant 274/2561 issued on May 15.

Myanmar national Aong Miew, was also arrested at the same house for illegally entering and staying in the country. Both men were taken to Wichit Police Station for processing.

Case 12

Suthima “Yah” Jihga, 35, was arrested at a house in Soi Han Farang in Koh Kaew at 7pm on Wednesday (June 6) after she was found with 123 pills of ya bah and six bags containing 8.35g of ya ice. Also seized was her mobile phone. She was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent and try to sell without permission and taken to Phuket City Police Station for processing.

Case 13

Gampol “Pom” Kingkaew, 40, was arrested at house in Moo 1, Chalong at 11.30am on Thursday (June 7) after she was found with four pills of ya bah and two bags containing a total of 1.13g of ya ice. She was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell without permission and taken to Chalong Police Station for processing.

Case 14

Patcharee “Kukkai” Petchyawa, 33, was arrested at a residence in Moo 1, Rassada, at 3:30pm on Thursday (June 7) after he was found with two bags containing a total of 1.77g of ya ice. Also seized was his mobile phone. He was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent and try to sell without permission and taken to Phuket Police Station for processing.