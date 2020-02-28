Heritage Cricketers win Last Man Stands 2020 Thailand Open at the ACG.

CRICKET: The annual Last Man Stands (LMS) Thailand Open, which is now into its third year here in Phuket, once again graced the ACG Phuket with another display of world-class talent.

Cricket

By Jason Robertson

Friday 28 February 2020, 11:00AM

The Kalahari Old Boys, who travelled all the way from the middle of South Africa to compete, won the Plate Trophy. Photo: Steven Hackett

The victorious Heritage Cricketers proved far too strong for the competition and were able to defend their crown. Photo: Mahir Sheehan

The fast-moving version of the game that is LMS is the widest-reaching amateur cricket league in the world, with over 9200 teams globally, comprising more than 135,000 players across five continents.

The game is completed within two hours, with each eight-man team allocated twenty overs. There are five ball overs as opposed to the regulation six balls and some other modified rules, like the double play rule where two batsmen can be out on a single ball. Or the home run rule where the last ball of the innings counts twelve if a maximum is struck.

Once seven wickets have fallen, the final batsman (last man standing) bats alone and can only score runs in either twos, fours or sixes.

For the Thailand Open 2020, teams flew in from Bangladesh, India, Australia and South Africa to make up the seven team tournament. It originally consisted of 10 teams although two teams from Pakistan and one from Australia pulled out over fears around the China coronavirus outbreak engulfing the region.

Some of the remaining teams had also lost a player or two due to the virus but made every effort to still be out here for the event and managed to enlist support of local players from the Patong Penguins and Phuket Misfits in order to bolster their depleted line ups.

The Heritage Cricketers, brimming with predominantly full-time professional cricketers, some with International and IPL experience, had brought out two teams for this years event; one representing their Australian arm and calling themselves simply Heritage Cricketers Australia and the other the Bangladesh arm, who were also winners of the 2019 Thailand Open.

Such is the depth and talent in their two teams that last Sunday’s (Feb 23) final saw their two sides battling it out against each other for the title and the coveted spot into the World Series 2020 in Australia, later this year.

The Heritage Cricketers proved far too strong and were able to defend their crown and book their trip, once again, to the World Series Finals.

The Kalahari Old Boys, who had travelled all the way from the middle of South Africa to compete in this year’s event, had a great time all week and went home with the Plate Trophy after they beat Hi’Jadoube in a tense last-over thriller.

LMS have already committed to next years event where they look to increase the numbers once again and showcase their exciting format and the hidden gem that is the ACG Phuket.