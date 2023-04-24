Heritage Cricketers retain Phuket Sixes title

CRICKET: Bangladesh’s Heritage Cricketers side retained their title yesterday (Apr 23) in the final of the Asian Cricket Sixes Tournament (ACST) Phuket International Cricket Sixes at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG ) in Thalang.

Cricket

By The Phuket News

Monday 24 April 2023, 01:56PM

It was the first time the event had been staged in Phuket since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced travel restrictions and regulations which resulted in repeated cancellations.

A total of 14 teams from a variety of countries took to the field at the ACG for the four-day tournament from Thursday (Apr 20) to yesterday. While some spectacular cricket action was witnessed throughout, it was also an opportunity for old friendships to be reacquainted and new friendships to be forged, on and off the pitch.

Heritage Cricketers, the side from Dhaka, proved too strong in the cup final showdown yesterday as they ran out winners by 31 runs, despite a valiant performance from local side Blue Tree Cricket.

While Heritage batted brilliantly throughout the entire four days, the Player of the Match award in the final went to Syed Shahed who claimed highly impressive figures of 2-4 in the final over with the ball. It crowned another superb performance from a team who continue to be great ambassadors, playing the game in exactly the right way.

The Bowl match, played between the two losing cup semi-finalists, saw Gauhati Town Club chase down a target of 62 to overcome Mumbai Strikers and lift the trophy in what was an all Indian encounter. Deep Borah, who had a fine tournament, was named Player of the Match for his retirement on 32. Earlier the Strikers had been dismantled by Heritage, with Town Club finding Blue Tree a formidable act in the other semi-final.

The third tier Plate saw House of Cricket fall 6 runs short of the 70-2 posted by eventual winners Cricket Club of Dibrugarh in a thrilling finish. The side from of Skema in South Africa looked set for victory until an incredible 3-3 in the final over from Player of the Match, Pankaj Saikia pulled off a remarkable win for the team from Assam in India’s northeast.

In the earlier Plate semi-finals, Dibrugarh disposed of Hong Kong side Lamma CC, while Calcutta Swimming Club, whose form over the four days was up and down like the Andaman waves, were beaten by House of Cricket.

The Spoon play-off saw a 3-team round robin in which 91 Yards Club ended top of the tree to collect the spoils after defeating both CBB CC and Incredible 7. The adjudicating panel gave the Player of the Group award to Imdad Hussain who scored 33 off 10 balls in the decisive game.

The Player of the Tournament award was presented to Manoj Yadav of Heritage Cricketers for his total 204 tournament runs and 7 wickets in a superb all-round display, while the prestigious Spirit of Cricket Accolade went to umpire Clive Howard.

“To see so many friends old and new back playing in Phuket, where the ACST first staged a tournament back in 2004, has been tremendous,” commented a delighted ACST Chairman Michael Maher at the conclusion of the presentations.

“The cricket has been of a fantastic standard, as has the camaraderie and sportsmanship between all participants.

“I would like to thank the locals at the ACG for the use of the ground, as well as my ACST partners, all the officials, our sponsors and the tournament hotels for their loyal support,” he added.

For further details about the ACST please contact Chairman Michael ‘Cat’ Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com or on (+61) 407 385 481.