THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Heritage Cricketers of Bangladesh Cup winners at 2019 Phuket International Cricket Sixes

PHUKET: Heritage Cricketers of Dhaka are the 2019 Cup winners of the 16th ACST Phuket International Cricket Sixes after a wonderful day’s play at the Alan Cooke Ground to round off another fine event.

Cricket
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 April 2019, 11:36AM

Heritage Cricketers Cup Winners. Photo: Tim Caimakamis

Heritage Cricketers Cup Winners. Photo: Tim Caimakamis

Cup Finalists. Photo: Tim Caimakamis

Cup Finalists. Photo: Tim Caimakamis

Plate Finalists Southern Stars & Bounty Buccaneers. Photo: Tim Caimakamis

Plate Finalists Southern Stars & Bounty Buccaneers. Photo: Tim Caimakamis

Leederville CC Bowl Winners. Photo: Tim Caimakamis

Leederville CC Bowl Winners. Photo: Tim Caimakamis

Heritage scored 89-3 in the showpiece against Warriors of Qatar thanks to quality batting from Jatinder Singh and Taufiqul Nayan after a shaky start to the innings. In reply Warriors fell 28 runs short on 61-0 despite a sterling effort from leading light Imal Liyanage.

The champions had reached the final after edging out House of Cricket by 5 runs in a thrilling semi-final. The defeated South Africans from Northern Cape fell just short as Ruan Maritz reached 34 not out to round off their fine debut ACST appearance.

In the other Cup semi-final Warriors proved too strong for Yarraleen Lions, defeating the Melbourne outfit by 6 wickets as Liyanage and Assad Bora showed exhilarating skills with the willow.

Wins for Yarraleen Lions over House of Cricket and Heritage Cricketers against Penguin Penguins on Sunday morning had earlier secured both sides semi-final berths as Sri Lankan Test star Russel Arnold starred for the Lions once again.

Leederville CC were crowned as the second tier Bowl champions following victory over the locals of Patong Penguins after the teams finished 5th and 6th in the final standings. Eoghan McElwee and Michael Evans knocked off the 66 required for the Perth side in the final without the loss of a wicket, after Jason Robertson starred for the Penguins in their innings.

The Plate was won by Southern Stars who overcame Bounty Buccaneers by 70 runs after posting a huge total of 97-1 from their 5 overs, as Amiruddin took the plaudits with the bat for the victors with a retirement on 32.

In the Plate group games earlier in proceedings, Eagles CC defeat CBB Postels but then lost to Southern Stars, meaning the Victorian side overcame the Samoan team to reach the final, where they faced the Buccs of Malaysia who had also seen off the Chiang Mai based CBB outfit.

Following play at the ACG the teams returned to a tournament hotel, the Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort for the Presentation Dinner to continue making friendships through cricket, and to see who won the coveted Player of the Tournament and Spirit of Cricket Awards, as the trophies were handed out.

Laguna Golf Phuket

ACST Chairman Michael “Cat” Maher reflected contently at the completion of play, “This has been another memorable edition of the Phuket International Cricket Sixes with the emphasis very much on international, as teams old and new have contributed from many nations.”

“There has been some magnificent cricket and wonderful friendships cemented. Heritage Cricketers have proven to be fitting Cup winners, but my congratulations go out to all teams, regardless of winning trophies. They have all been a credit to themselves, the tournament and the ACST.”

“I would like to thank the Phuket Cricket Group and the committee of the Alan Cooke Ground for their invaluable assistance with the event along with our valued sponsors and dedicated volunteers and officials who have worked tirelessly to make the event such a success. Here’s to 2020!”

The ACST return to the ACG next week to stage the annual Thalang International Cricket 7s, from this Friday through Sunday (Apr 19-21). 

- Rob Bernard

For further details, contact Mr Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com or by telephone on +61 407 385 481.

www.cricketsixes.com
www.phuketcricketweek.blogspot.co.uk

Facebook: Friends of Asian Cricket Sixes Twitter: @sixescricket

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Warriors book place at International Cricket Sixes semi-final
Heritage Cricketers clip the wings of Eagles and House of Cricket to top standings
House of Cricket lead the way in Phuket
Countdown to Cricket Week
Patong dominate fellow title chasers Kashmir CC
Patong CC rise from the ashes
Phuket Misfits too strong in ASL 35 Over Cricket League opener
Bragging rights: Southern Hemisphere wins thriller at the ACG
Singapore too strong for PCG in annual cricket face-off
Only days to go until ACST 50th Anniversary Tournament
True grit brings Patong White C&C Marine league title
Panthers pounce to defeat Blues, controversy courts second semi-final
Easy Living make life hard for Patong Blue
C&C Marine league goes down to the wire
ACST to celebrate 50th event in Chiang Mai

 

Phuket community
Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

On photos we can see part of the boat of the italian man tugging the fisherman boat. And we can see...(Read More)

Songkran festivities face water restrictions as reservoirs hit record lows

So far, no reservoirs & ponds dredging. Guess it is complicated 'budget-wise'( such work...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Never look back, never learn

Are the more than 200 boats -about half the Phuket fleet - that last year failed the inspection, tod...(Read More)

Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

"Actually photos show the Italian man was rescuing/saving thai man and his boat" What phot...(Read More)

Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

Actually, photos show the italian man was rescuing/saving thai man and his boat. Complete according...(Read More)

Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

Khun D. reaction; Well, it are always thai Officials who talk about 'being fair'.The opposit...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran road accident toll climbs to two dead

A shame Insp K can't take a holiday like everyone else! Anyone who believes the stats I have a n...(Read More)

Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

Another news source is saying the fisherman is 45 years old. Which is it, 74, or 45? Also, it looks...(Read More)

Phuket water reservoirs enough to last 33 days

Dear Lord,please send rain or an armada of water tanker ships,so that this constant nerve wrecking m...(Read More)

Italian expat involved in Phuket boat collision that leaves local fisherman, 74, with serious injuries

Doesn't look like "same category"of boats to me.Maybe a real expert could give the ans...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
La Boucherie
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
Elegant White Charity Gala
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dream Beach Club
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Dan About Thailand

 