PHUKET: Heritage Cricketers of Dhaka are the 2019 Cup winners of the 16th ACST Phuket International Cricket Sixes after a wonderful day’s play at the Alan Cooke Ground to round off another fine event.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 16 April 2019, 11:36AM

Heritage scored 89-3 in the showpiece against Warriors of Qatar thanks to quality batting from Jatinder Singh and Taufiqul Nayan after a shaky start to the innings. In reply Warriors fell 28 runs short on 61-0 despite a sterling effort from leading light Imal Liyanage.

The champions had reached the final after edging out House of Cricket by 5 runs in a thrilling semi-final. The defeated South Africans from Northern Cape fell just short as Ruan Maritz reached 34 not out to round off their fine debut ACST appearance.

In the other Cup semi-final Warriors proved too strong for Yarraleen Lions, defeating the Melbourne outfit by 6 wickets as Liyanage and Assad Bora showed exhilarating skills with the willow.

Wins for Yarraleen Lions over House of Cricket and Heritage Cricketers against Penguin Penguins on Sunday morning had earlier secured both sides semi-final berths as Sri Lankan Test star Russel Arnold starred for the Lions once again.

Leederville CC were crowned as the second tier Bowl champions following victory over the locals of Patong Penguins after the teams finished 5th and 6th in the final standings. Eoghan McElwee and Michael Evans knocked off the 66 required for the Perth side in the final without the loss of a wicket, after Jason Robertson starred for the Penguins in their innings.

The Plate was won by Southern Stars who overcame Bounty Buccaneers by 70 runs after posting a huge total of 97-1 from their 5 overs, as Amiruddin took the plaudits with the bat for the victors with a retirement on 32.

In the Plate group games earlier in proceedings, Eagles CC defeat CBB Postels but then lost to Southern Stars, meaning the Victorian side overcame the Samoan team to reach the final, where they faced the Buccs of Malaysia who had also seen off the Chiang Mai based CBB outfit.

Following play at the ACG the teams returned to a tournament hotel, the Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort for the Presentation Dinner to continue making friendships through cricket, and to see who won the coveted Player of the Tournament and Spirit of Cricket Awards, as the trophies were handed out.

ACST Chairman Michael “Cat” Maher reflected contently at the completion of play, “This has been another memorable edition of the Phuket International Cricket Sixes with the emphasis very much on international, as teams old and new have contributed from many nations.”

“There has been some magnificent cricket and wonderful friendships cemented. Heritage Cricketers have proven to be fitting Cup winners, but my congratulations go out to all teams, regardless of winning trophies. They have all been a credit to themselves, the tournament and the ACST.”

“I would like to thank the Phuket Cricket Group and the committee of the Alan Cooke Ground for their invaluable assistance with the event along with our valued sponsors and dedicated volunteers and officials who have worked tirelessly to make the event such a success. Here’s to 2020!”

The ACST return to the ACG next week to stage the annual Thalang International Cricket 7s, from this Friday through Sunday (Apr 19-21).

- Rob Bernard

