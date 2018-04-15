CRICKET: Heritage Cricketers of Bangladesh had a happy Saturday at the Alan Cooke Ground in Phuket as they demolished local side Patong White in Round One, before wrapping up a greater victory in Round Two, with Syed Shahed and Solmain Hossain Emon once again dominating with the bat.

Finals Day today (Apr 15) will see the honours decided from 9:45am at the Alan Cooke Ground. Photo:Supplied

The top four teams were looking to qualify for the Cup competition at yesterday’s (Apr 14) completion of Round Two, with the following four looking to fight it out for the Bowl on Finals Day. The other three sides will play for the Plate.

Tripathi Blue had led the standings going into the day’s play but found themselves in second spot on net run rate, despite fine wins over Tayyarah.com and Southern Stars of Australia as Deepak Khatri was joined by Vikas Rana, Lokender and Harshit Kaushik; who all found form at the crease.

Gauhati Eagles found form as they accumulated impressive wins against Surfers Paradise Demons; with Don Bagawati and Deep Borah leading the way, before Patong Blue were overcome in no small part thanks to another fine effort from Bagawati.

Tayarrah.com made up for their earlier loss by earning bragging rights against travelling companions Tayarrah Rangers, as Syed Ibrez and Vasanth kept the scorers busy with fine knocks.

The effervescent CBB Postels played out a tied game with Southern Stars to thrill the crowd at the ACG, with Tayarrah Rangers seeing off Gauhati Hawks, before the side from Assam gained consolation in defeating the CBB Postels in the day’s final game as the veteran Devajit Lon enjoyed his moment in the sun.

Finals Day today (Apr 15) will see the honours decided from 9:45am at the Alan Cooke Ground. Admission is free for spectators, all are welcome and refreshments are available.

For further details, please contact Mr Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com or by telephone on +61 407 385 481.