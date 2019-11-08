THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Here's Every Thai Golfer Qualified For The PGA Tour

Here's Every Thai Golfer Qualified For The PGA Tour

GOLF: The PGA Tour has traditionally been dominated by golfers touting American or European banners, while Asian powerhouses like South Korea and Japan remain well-represented.

Friday 8 November 2019, 10:51AM

Jazz Janewattananond with the Korea Open title he won in June, his fourth Asian Tour victory. Photo: Bangkok Post

Jazz Janewattananond with the Korea Open title he won in June, his fourth Asian Tour victory. Photo: Bangkok Post

By Jordan Fuller

 

Thailand’s golfing profile is rising with several golfers joining the tour. Let’s look at some notable Thai-born golfers to either play on the tour or attend multiple PGA major championships.

 

Prayad Marksaeng

 

Considered one of the most successful Thai golfers not to play a significant number of PGA events is Prayad Marksaeng. He has forty-eight professional wins on the Asian, Japan, European, Japan Senior Tour, and All Thailand Golf Tour.

 

Turning pro in 1991, from Hua Hin Thailand, Prayad captured his first victory in 1996 at the Volvo China Open. He was one of the first members to join. The Asian Tour from its formation in 1995 and was one of the first ten men to reach one million US dollars on tour with seven victories. He finished with a total of ten total Asian Tour victories which is third all time.

He played in his first PGA major championship in the 1999 Open Championship where he missed the cut. Prayad’s best finish was in the 2008 PGA Championship where he finished T15. Currently, he plays on the Senior Japan tour.

 

Jazz Janewattananond

 

After turning pro in 2010 with is first Japan Golf Tour event in 2011 where he finished 65th. During his career on the Asian Tour, he won in February of 2017 at the Bashundhara Bangladesh Open.

 

In 2016 Jazz decided to step away from professional golf entirely to join the monkshood. He later credits his increase performance in the next few years to his decision to step away from golf. 2018 and 2019 were a great success where he continued adding wins with one in 2018 and two in 2019. With his win at the SMBC Singapore Open in 2019, an event sanctioned by both the Japan and Asian tour.

 

After this win gained a ranking of top 100 in the world and subsequently locked in a tee time at the 2019 Open Championship. His luck ran out in his first major event where he missed the cut. His best finish was in the 2019 PGA Championship where he finished T14. Look for more PGA tour appearances from this young golfer in the future.

 

Thongchai Jaidee

 

From a region north of Bangkok, Thongchai Jaidee was born in Lopburi Thailand. Unlike many other golfers starting golf from a very young age, Jaidee started playing when he was sixteen and did not turn professional until he turned thirty-one.

 

His unconventional path to the PGA tour included becoming a paratrooper in the Royal Thai Army. He turned Pro in 2001 and had an incredible run from 2001 to 2004 earning several victories, attaining the record for most Asian Tour earnings and second in victories with thirteen total.

 

Laguna Golf Phuket

One of his greatest achievements occurred in 2004, becoming the first Thai player to win a European Tour event by winning the Carlsberg Malaysian Open. Over his career on the European and Asian tours, he has won eight and thirteen events for a total of twenty career wins. (The 2004 Carlsberg Malaysian Open was co-sanctioned by the European and Asian Tours).

 

Additionally, in 2001 he played in his first PGA major at the US Open and was again awarded a special invitation to the 2006 Master’s where he, unfortunately, missed the cut. He played in several PGA majors and other tournaments from 2001 through 2017 with his highest PGA major finish T13 at the 2009 Open Championship.

 

Kiradech Appinbarnrat

 

Born in Bangkok, Thailand, Kiadech joined the PGA tour in 2013 and has qualified for the tour in each year since. Prior to joining the PGA tour, Kiradech won his age group in the 2003 and 2004 Junior World Golf Championships.

 

His professional career started in 2008 when he joined the Asian Tour. During his first year on the 2009 Japan Golf Tour, he achieved his first victory winning at the Mercedes-Benz Tour’s Singha Pattaya open with an impressive eleven stroke victory.

 

After successes in the Asian and Japan Golf Tour, Kiradech found similar success in the European Tour open was in March of 23013 he won the Maybank Malaysian Open by defeating Edoardo Molinari by one stroke in weather shorted 54 hole tournament.

 

His second European tour victory was a playoff over Li Haotong by sinking a birdie putt on the first playoff hole. He and Thongchai Jaidee are the only Thai born players to record multiple European tour victories.

 

After his second European Tour victory and success in several other tournaments, Kiradech was eligible to play on the European tour and has since competed in several major events with a T15 finish at the Master’s and a 15th place finish in the 2018 U.S. Open. Kiradech is the only Thai player to gain full PGA eligibility.

 

Aside from golf, Kiradech loves dogs and he loves feeding them with the best food. He named them Putter and Champio which obviously came from golf.

 

Honorable Mention: Sukree Onsham

 

Although he did not have an illustrious career in the PGA he is attributed to becoming the first Thai golfer to play at the Masters Tournament. Unfortunately, he was cut from both tournaments in 1970 and 1971. He also represented Thailand in several World Cup appearances.

 

Jordan Fuller is a golf enthusiast who has been on the green for 25 years. He loves to share golf news and advice. A few years ago, he started his own website, GolfInfluence.com, where he shares his learnings about the sport and recommends the best golf clubs.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai preparations for SEA Games kick off
Juventus, Bayern and PSG seal last-16 berths, Man City made to wait
'Treat me like Laver', Court urges Tennis Australia
Wolves Academy youth football camp back in Phuket
Chelsea, Ajax draw European thriller as Liverpool win and Barca stumble
Nishino calls 24 players for qualifiers
Nadal returns to No. 1, Barty tops women's rankings
South Africans to put economic woes aside and honour Springboks
Old guard prevails in Kamala Lawn Bowls
15th Turtle Fun Run & Half Marathon 2019 [VIDEO]
BISP-Cruzeiro hoist Grab Cup title in Bangkok
Hamilton wins sixth title with second place finish
Springboks blitz England to win third World Cup
England, Springboks aim to lift home gloom with rugby win
New Zealand turn on style to clinch third at World Cup

 

Phuket community
Five-metre python snared behind home in Wichit

Lately many pythons/king cobra's are released in 'the wild' on Phuket island. How very w...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

It is time the thai government admits there is a civil war going on in the south, ( already more tha...(Read More)

Bang Tao Beach vendors suspect arson as stalls torched

Poor ladies, to be brought down to this by own country men as Ms Laila expects. For what? Terrible. ...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

"Try Dive" in open water is a "Try accident in Open Water". A professional disc...(Read More)

Fireworks, fire lanterns banned near airport, boat safety order issued for Loy Krathong

Actually, thinking about it, Why Phuket Marine Office doesn't held throughout the year unannounc...(Read More)

Fireworks, fire lanterns banned near airport, boat safety order issued for Loy Krathong

ChiangMai Airport closed during Loy Krathon, because the police can't enforce the law, and the t...(Read More)

BISP students among ‘Top in Thailand’

Yes Ms.Sweet. Those girls should wear some"burqa" style. And they should stop mixed school...(Read More)

Man arrested in Phuket for violent attempted rape in Krabi

A hopeless Pos. Should be kept in preventive detention forever....(Read More)

BISP students among ‘Top in Thailand’

I think those uniforms are designed to look so damn goofy and ridiculous that the thought of any of ...(Read More)

Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Hookah??? Yes Ro,that must be the reason for their death.Case closed!...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Naka Yai Island Beach House
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
MYLANDS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
The Sunday Brunch Club
Thai Residential