Please join us to commemorate the life and passing of Henry James Kaye at St. Josephs Church, Soi Pasak 8, Cherngtalay at 4pm on Mar 13, 2020. Reception to follow at Beach 2, Bangtao Beach (next to Banyan Tree beach)
Start From: Friday 13 March 2020, 04:00PM to Friday 13 March 2020, 08:00PM
|Person :
|Damien
|Address :
|St Josephs Church, Soi Pasak 8, Cherngtalay
