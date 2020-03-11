THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Henry James Kaye

Henry James Kaye

Start From: Friday 13 March 2020, 04:00PM to Friday 13 March 2020, 08:00PM

Please join us to commemorate the life and passing of Henry James Kaye at St. Josephs Church, Soi Pasak 8, Cherngtalay at 4pm on Mar 13, 2020. Reception to follow at Beach 2, Bangtao Beach (next to Banyan Tree beach)

Person : Damien
Address : St Josephs Church, Soi Pasak 8, Cherngtalay

 

