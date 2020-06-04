Helping those in Kamala affected by COVID-19

PHUKET: The impact of the coronavirus on the poorer communities and migrant workers in Phuket has been well documented with many falling between the cracks and receiving little or no government support.

charityCoronavirusCOVID-19health

By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 June 2020, 10:17AM

Janny, Éric, his partner Oè and Jeff who, collectively, have been driving a campaign for over 40 days helping those in need in the Kamala area. Photo: Jeff Callec

This has prompted many individuals and groups to band together and drive campaigns to help those suffering island wide by way of financial support or the provision of essential goods such as food and household supplies.

Another such example is led by Jeff Callec from Cocorico restaurant in Kamala who, along with friend Éric Smulders and his partner Oè from Laem Son Villa, Kamala has been driving an impressive project which is now into its 44th day and has dispensed close to 14,000 meals to those in need.

“In order to protect the population of Thailand against COVID-19, the government had implemented drastic measures by closing places likely to help spread the virus,” commented Jeff.

“Unfortunately this had a disastrous economic impact for the majority of the population. Indeed, their sudden loss of wages made it impossible for them to provide the most basic of needs, food for their families. This resulted in the creation of solidarity chains.”

Jeff’s friend Éric Smulder and his partner Oè contacted him and suggested they pool resources to enable them to lend invaluable support to the humanitarian incentive.

They then enlisted the support of Sabaydee Massage, a massage parlour in Kamala owned by Janny Ratthanawut who is also an associate of Jeff at the Cocorico restaurant. It was mutually agreed the staff from Sabaydee would make themselves available for cooking, preparing and handing out daily meals at Cocorico.

The campaign began on April 22 and was initially scheduled to last only eight days. However, it was quickly evident that the sheer volume of people requiring assistance was significant enough to warrant an extension, something that was financed by Éric and Oè for many weeks to come.

“None of this could have happened without the financial support of Éric and his charming companion Oè,” said Jeff.

“It was them who granted us an amount necessary for the essential purchase of the raw materials to prepare 300 meals daily.”

Additional, invaluable support has been forthcoming from others within the community.

“We would like to particularly thank all the foreigners living in Kamala who spontaneously stepped up to the plate bringing us food and/or money directly,” commented Jeff.

“A huge thank you to all the friends, relatives of France, and Maxence Roquette who joined and offered their financial help. A big thank you to Janny and her staff for their selfless investment. And a special mention to Éric Smulder and Oè for their immense generosity, without whom this would not have been possible.”

The campaign is now into its 44th day and has handed out close to 14,000 meals. However, it is clear the desperate need for help is still there.

“The reopening of public places including restaurants, hotels, massage parlors and shopping centers amongst others suggests some light at the end of the tunnel,” said Jeff.

“But as we all know, Phuket’s economy relies heavily on tourism. As the airports still remain closed, any improvement is hardly conceivable in the very near future. We would like to continue our action, but nothing can be done without the sensitivity and generosity of donors which translates into donations of food or money,” he added.

One meal is equivalent to B40 (€ 1.20). B707 (€20) will provide 17 meals. If you wish to make a donation, a kitty or PayPal account is available to do so below.

Jeff Callec can be contacted directly via: 0943066004 or jeffcallec@gmail.com

https://www.leetchi.com/c/cocorico-restaurant-kamala-phuket-helping-people-with-food

https://paypal.me/pools/c/8oAhypsTCB