THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Help for salaried workers sought

Help for salaried workers sought

BANGKOK: The Thai Chamber of Commerce is calling on the government to come up with urgent measures to help “salarymen” after many companies initiated 15-day leave programmes without pay.

CoronavirusCOVID-19economics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 20 March 2020, 09:15AM

Tourists are seen at Ratchaprasong intersection on Monday. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya / Bangkok Post

Tourists are seen at Ratchaprasong intersection on Monday. Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya / Bangkok Post

The group is also asking for cooperation from its members that are struggling from the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak to retain their more than 10 million employees as long as possible.

A source from the chamber who requested anonymity said the government should come up with clear measures to take care of salaried workers during the outbreak to prevent any impact on their income.

“The Labour Protection Act largely covers daily wage workers, and the law stipulates that in the event employers want to put their workers on leave for 15 days, they have to seek prior permission from the Labour Protection and Welfare Department and continue paying 75% of their wages during the leave period,” the source said.

“But there is no such law for salaried workers, and more importantly many employers have already ordered their salaried workers to stop working for 10-15 days without pay.”

Visit Limlurcha, president of the Thai Food Processors Association, said the government should also rev up efforts to provide measures to help operators or businesses without sufficient working capital through low-interest or no-interest loans so they are capable of continuing to employ workers.

He also called on the government to speed up developing and upgrading delivery and logistic services, particularly for hard-hit restaurants and food providers as people opt to stay home to reduce their chances of catching the coronavirus.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“We can reiterate that the country has enough food for both domestic consumption and export,” Mr Visit said. “There is no need for hoarding. Last year we had sufficient food to accommodate up to 40 million foreign tourists, so with much fewer tourists projected this year we can manufacture more than enough.”

Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the chamber, urged the government to turn its attention to social issues, pointing out that the poor economic conditions could result in escalating crime and theft.

In a related development, Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, said Thailand is estimated to lose about 240 billion baht a month or 8 billion baht per day if the government decides to lock down the country to curb the spread of the virus.

The losses will stem largely from cross-border tourists and border trade, he said.

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket
Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand
Police hunt ‘savings pool’ fraudster
Health certificates required of all visitors
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 60 new COVID-19 cases in Thailand! New requirements for travelers to Thailand! || March 19
Patong COVID shutdown costing B100mn a day: PEBA President
60 new COVID-19 cases, total at 272
Kathu Police confirm closure ruling is being followed
Thai hospitals deploy ‘ninja robots’ to aid virus battle
Officials announce full list of entry requirements
Unpaid Myanmar workers protest at Labour office
COVID-19 hits Latin America as Chile calls state of catastrophe
PM: Third-stage Covid-19 would justify countrywide lockdown
Bangla gets a COVID hose-down
As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath

 

Phuket community
Patong COVID shutdown costing B100mn a day: PEBA President

'Patong is different' Profit over health-what a moron. he's not worried about employees ...(Read More)

Kathu Police confirm closure ruling is being followed

Why does the closure not apply to Phuket Fantasea? It's the biggest entertainment venue on the i...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Anyone else have people they know (farangs mainly) that have all the symptoms of Covid-19 but local ...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

We all know how well the locals follow the rules, Helmets< Stopping at Red lights, Drink Driving,...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Cov-19 has a fatality rate many times that of influenza, and if the models hold up, the 20%...(Read More)

Frenchman who damaged coral to be fined minimum B100k, authorities say

f the authorities would fine the locals to this extent for their wrongdoings they would certainly ch...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Captain Jack, the Phuket Government has officially no clue how many massage shops there are on Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Can restaurants remain open? Bangkok Post said yes but local say no...(Read More)

Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine

Money has been made over high Season , Now Someone can run off to the bigger boys and go 'Sir, s...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

I've just been for a walk (sans mask) around Kamala. Small bars which would have maybe 10-15 cus...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Singha
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Health 360
The LifeCo Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket

 