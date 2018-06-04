FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Hellos and goodbyes as Patong Pool League recommences

POOL: The latest instalment of the Patong Friendly Pool League ( PPL), once again sponsored by Thailand Pool Tables, got underway last Thursday (May 31) with 11 teams vying for the championship title.

PoolMatt Pond

Monday 4 June 2018, 01:06PM

Scott Griffin hits his last balls for Red Light bar. All in the PPL wish him all the best for the future and hope to see him again. Photo: Gwenegan le Hen

The most noticeable name missing from this edition of the tournament is current Champions Hole in One bar, however, they have now been become Kwan Team and are joined by two newcomers Kiki Sports Bar and Genius bar.

In addition, Genius 2 Garden & Restaurant and Tualek Whisky have also joined to be co-sponsor of this edition of the league.

It is hoped that with these new sponsors the league will be able us to grow to become a solid pool league where the focus is not only on pool but also building long-lasting friendships between players and participating bars.

The new edition of the league will run until October with the End of Season party already scheduled to take place on October 26 at GENIUS 2 Garden and Restaurant.

Turning now to last Thursday’s action, Scott Griffin played his last game for Red Light Bar as he is moving on to pastures new in the Chok Chai district of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Scott was the long-time owner of Dirty Nellies bar in Patong and was, for a long time, the organiser of the Patong Pool League.

Scott was always seen as a decent player by those inside and outside of the league but since selling Dirty Nellies – which is now run as a “reggae bar” (if you know what that means) – almost twelve months ago he has had real problems winning games in the league.

However, he played his last match with true Scott class by seven-balling his opponent from Ting Tong Bar.

All wish Scott a happy future and hope that he will return to Phuket and play in the league as a guest.

The score in Red Light’s game against Ting Tong was 7-5 to the home team.

Simon & Oils were set against the new Genius team and the latter’s captain, Tommy Hanssen, was clearly out of league shape losing both his singles and doubles matches.

It was a good start of the season for Simon & Oils as they walked away 7-4 victors over Genius.

Bruce, Brett, Tai and Thong all won their singles and doubles games and the four week break from the league obviously done them a world of good.

Meanwhile, Caddy Shack were welcomed by newcomers Kiki Sports Bar and reports from Caddy Shack's Paul say it was one hell of a night which included a multi-player sing-a-long and even some dancing.

However, it was closely fought match at the table which eventually finished with the score at 7-5 to Caddy Shack.

Elsewhere, Martin Swiss played at home against Wombat. Both teams struggled to find enough players but luckily three players from Happy End – who had a free week last Thursday due to the odd number of teams – came to help them out.

Jerry, playing for Martin Swiss, did not disappoint team host Pom as he won both his singles and doubles games.

It was said that Jerry got a great treat of Pom’s delicious food in return.

Martin and Noi also had a good start and won their singles and doubles and these wins helped Martin Swiss take a 6-5 win over their opponents.

Last but not least, the two top teams of last season were playing against each other.

The former Hole in One team, now known as Kwan Team, is made up with the same players from the last league but it has been reported that they’ve spiced things up a little with the addition of some attractive pool-playing ladies.

Last season Natalie led the league for 16 weeks but the last two weeks saw Kwan and co. take over the top spot.

However, last Thursday Natalie got their revenge taking a 7-5 over Kwan Team.

Pi Oh, Nui and John were all won their singles and doubles games leaving it all down to the beerleg which was won in three sets by Natalie.

The next round of the PPL will be played this Thursday (June ) with all welcome to enjoy a great evening of pool and fun in the participating bars.

People interested in playing in the PPL can contact one of the participating bars make contact via their Facebook page.

 

Table

Team

Points

Caddy Shack

7

Natalie

7

Red Light

7

Simon Oil

7

Martin Swiss

6

Kwan Team

5

Ting Tong

5

Wombat

5

Genius

4

Kiki Sports

4

Happy End

0

 

 

 

