THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Helicopter owned by Leicester City’s Thai chairman crashes

LONDON: A helicopter belonging to Thai billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed near the stadium of his Premier League club Leicester City yesterday (Oct 27).


By AFP

Sunday 28 October 2018, 09:48AM

The helicopter was completely alight in a car park by the stadium. Photo: @hopkin_liam / Twitter

The helicopter was completely alight in a car park by the stadium. Photo: @hopkin_liam / Twitter

The helicopter was seen enveloped in flames in mobile phone images from the scene and an AFP photographer later saw smoke coming from the wreckage.

It crashed shortly after take-off following Saturday’s game against West Ham in a car park close to King Power Stadium – a scene of jubilation two years ago when underdogs Leicester City won the Premier League in a remarkable footballing feat.

“Emergency services are currently at the King Power Stadium where an aircraft came down in a car park behind the ground,” police said.

Thai businessman Vichai, who has poured millions into the club, often takes off from the pitch in his helicopter when he attends a Leicester home game but it is not known whether he was in the aircraft when it crashed.

A huge fireball’

Freelance photographer Ryan Brown, who was covering the game, told BBC Radio 5 Live he saw the helicopter rise out of the stadium before it crashed.

“Literally the engine stopped and I turned around, and it made a bit of a whirring noise. It turned silent, blades started spinning and then there was a big bang,” he said.

He said he saw “a huge fireball” when he ran to the scene.

The identities of the pilot and any passengers on board have not yet been confirmed. It is also not yet known if anyone on the ground was injured.

“We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the emergency services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium,” the club said in a statement.

Vichai, who owns the King Power company, bought the club in 2010 and became chairman the following February.

He is a beloved figure in the club and the city.

“Thoughts and prayers with all – particularly owners who’ve done so much for Club and our City,” Leicester Mayor Peter Soulsby tweeted.

Leicester footballers Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire both tweeted praying hands emojis.

Sky Sports said the helicopter took off from the pitch between 1930 and 1945 GMT but developed problems shortly afterwards with its tail rotor.

The local ambulance service said it was alerted at 2138 GMT.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“We sent a doctor, two paramedics in ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team, with the first resource arriving within two minutes of the call,” it tweeted.

Air crash investigators are also examining the scene.

Heartbreaking’

It was under Vichai’s ownership that Leicester created one of the biggest shocks in English football history by winning the 2015/16 Premier League, having started the season as 5,000/1 outsiders for the title.

West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta, who played in Saturday’s game, tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers are with all those involved in the helicopter accident at Leicester City.”

His teammate Declan Rice tweeted: “Horrendous scenes at the king power tonight, my prayers & thoughts go out to everyone involved at Leicester.”

Footballing legend Gary Lineker, a former Leicester City player who was presenting BBC’s Match of the Day when the crash happened, tweeted: "That was the most difficult @BBCMOTD I've ever hosted... A terrible tragedy. Heartbreaking.”

Miracle season

Vichai made major investments in the club after his purchase, returning them to England’s Premier League from the second-tier Championship in 2014.

They seemed initially outmatched by richer and more established clubs from London, Liverpool and Manchester, languishing at the very bottom the table for most of the 2014-15 season.

The Foxes, as the team are known, then engineered what fans now fondly refer to as the “Great Escape”, winning seven of their last nine matches.

They ended up finishing 14th, securing themselves another season in Europe’s richest league in 2015-16.

But not even their most devout fans could have imagined what happened next.

Vardy, signed from unheralded Fleetwood Town, scored in 11 consecutive matches, propelling the men in blue to a title without parallel in Premier League history.

The success also qualified them for the first time for the Champions League, the lucrative championship played by Europe’s most successful side, including Barcelona and Real Madrid.

There, Leicester City defied the odds yet again, winning their group before eventually losing the quarter-final 2-1 over two matches to Atletico Madrid.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Former US president George H.W. Bush dead at 94
American missionary killed by Andaman Islands tribe
Firefighters battle blazes on two fronts in California, 50 dead
Amnesty strips Aung San Suu Kyi of highest honour
El Chapo’s US drugs trial kicks off under tight security
Diver dies in search for Indonesia jet crash dead
One ‘black box’ recovered from crashed Indonesia jet
Search teams recover body parts from Lion Air jet crash site
Indonesian Lion Air plane crashes into sea with 188 passengers, crew
Indonesian passenger plane missing over Java Sea
Death of King Power boss Vichai confirmed
China’s president inaugurates Hong Kong-mainland mega bridge
22 dead after train flips in Taiwan
Now boarding: Passengers ready for world’s longest flight
Missing toll soars to 5,000 in engulfed Indonesia quake neighbourhoods

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
ZUMA Restaurant
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Go Air
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club
Harvey Law Corporation

 