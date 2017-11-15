The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Hefty Phuket python stuck while exiting manhole cover

PHUKET: A python three-and-a-half metres long and weighing about 10 kilograms was rescued at Saphan Hin last night (Nov 14) after the snake became stuck while exiting a drain manhole cover in the footpath.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 15 November 2017, 10:22AM

Kusoldharm rescue workers were notified by a passer-by at 9:30pm that a snake was seen protruding from a drain cover near the ATM at the front the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command Radio Station, located about 50m west from the main intersection at the entrance to the Saphan Hin area.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the snake stuck while trying to exit through a hole in a drain cover. Its head was about 30cm through the drain cover, and its feisty hiss kept the rescue workers at bay while they tried to free the reptile.

Kusoldharn rescue worker Poonsab Sae-ueng said he and his colleagues took about 20 minutes to have the snake safely recovered.

“We used a snare to keep hold of the snake while we made the hole in the drain cover bigger so we could pull the snake out,” he said.

“We think that the snake was trying to escape from the drain as the drain was filling up after the heavy rains,” he added.

The snake was taken to the Kusoldharm Foundation head office in the nearby Phoonpon area.

“We will hand the snake over to the Khao Phra Thaeo Non-Hunting Area in Thalang,” Mr Poonsab said.

 

 
