THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Heavyweights New Zealand, England clash in blockbuster World Cup semi

Heavyweights New Zealand, England clash in blockbuster World Cup semi

RUGBY: Reigning champions New Zealand and England clash in a heavyweight Rugby World Cup semi-final today after a build-up marked by spying claims and a game of tactical cat-and-mouse.

Rugby
By AFP

Saturday 26 October 2019, 11:38AM

New Zealand are seeking their third straight World Cup title. Photo: AFP

New Zealand are seeking their third straight World Cup title. Photo: AFP

Rugby World Cup semi-final of the Rugby World Cup: England v New Zealand. Image: AFP

Rugby World Cup semi-final of the Rugby World Cup: England v New Zealand. Image: AFP

Centre Manu Tuilagi is one of England's most dangerous ball-carriers. Photo: AFP

Centre Manu Tuilagi is one of England's most dangerous ball-carriers. Photo: AFP

Ardie Savea (left) is a formidable presence in New Zealand’s back row. Photo: AFP

Ardie Savea (left) is a formidable presence in New Zealand’s back row. Photo: AFP

« »

The All Blacks are defending a record 18-match World Cup winning streak dating back 12 years as they look to cement the legacy of departing coach Steve Hansen with their third straight title, and fourth overall.

England, ranked second in the world behind New Zealand, revel in the status of underdogs as they aim to “knock off” the all-conquering Kiwis, in the words of their coach Eddie Jones.

But the 2003 champions and two-time runners-up have blossomed into a fearsome unit under the wise-cracking Australian, who knows what it takes to spring an upset at the World Cup.

In 2003, Jones’s Wallabies team mugged New Zealand – then under John Mitchell, England’s current defence coach – in the semi-finals, before narrowly losing the final to Clive Woodward’s English side.

And at the last World Cup in 2015, he masterminded Japan’s titanic 34-32 shock of South Africa, considered the greatest upset in World Cup history.

The prize for both teams is a final next Saturday at the same venue, the International Stadium Yokohama – where Ronaldo scored twice to win the 2002 football World Cup for Brazil – against South Africa or Wales, who play tomorrow.

New Zealand turned heads when they named Scott Barrett, usually a second row, at blindside flanker, a move interpreted at aiming to disrupt England’s lineout.

Jones also shuffled his pack when he recalled fly-half George Ford, benched for the 40-16 quarter-final win over Australia, to resume the double playmaker combination with captain Owen Farrell who shifts to inside centre.

It sets the stage for what promises to be an absorbing contest, mixing attacking guile and counter-punching with bone-jarring defence, in arguably the most anticipated game of the tournament so far.

From Spygate to ‘clickbait’

QSI International School Phuket

Jones lit the touchpaper for some verbal fireworks when he claimed a spy had been seen filming an England training session – before the suggestion was snuffed out by Hansen.

“Eddie and I both know it’s all fair in love and war,” smiled the former policeman, who has suffered defeat in only nine of his 105 games in charge.

“And Eddie knows that in a time of war you throw out a bit of distraction for you guys (media) to deal with. It’s the best clickbait in the world: someone is spying on us.”

The teams have met 41 times since their first encounter in 1905, the All Blacks dominating the fixture with 33 wins to England’s seven and one draw.

New Zealand have won all three of their World Cup matches against England, including the 1995 semi-final when the late Jonah Lomu memorably flattened Tony Underwood and Mike Catt on his way to the try-line in the All Blacks’ 45-29 win.

But the All Blacks won by just a point when they last met, in London a year ago, and several of the England players were involved in the drawn British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand in 2017.

The two nations have already played out one classic sports encounter this year: the nerve-shredding Cricket World Cup final in July, which England won on a boundary count-back after the scores were tied at the end of the match and after a super over.

Neither coach will want that kind of a rollercoaster but even the unflappable Hansen acknowledged the excitement felt on both sides.

“Let’s hope the game lives up to the expectation that both teams will have, and is one for the ages,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai football team in highest spot in decade
Wales' Liam Williams out of Rugby World Cup with ankle injury
Hill, 15, makes golf history as youngest winner
Liverpool, Chelsea win on road as Messi, Mertens and Haaland set records
Laguna Phuket Triathlon to launch special registration opportunities
Nuengrutai first woman to coach Thai League 1 side
Rapinoe named but Modric, Neymar miss out on Ballon D'Or shortlist
Wales rising star Wainwright puts World Cup celebrations on hold
All Blacks must be 'on their game' for England - Retallick
Faldo Series Phuket 2019 [VIDEO]
More than 4,000 runners turn out for Mai Khao Marine Turtle Fun Run, Half Marathon
Siam Yapp takes on the world
Mercedes unstoppable on march to historic sixth
US boxer Day dies from brain injuries: promoter
Epic mountain slog unveiled for 2020 Tour de France

 

Phuket community
Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

Actually, the fishermen are a natural disaster. How could anyone, let alone a group, think that this...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

"So for what this Mr.SOMYOT get his salary for"It's explained in the article.Didn'...(Read More)

Cambodian woman arrested for trafficking, beating boys in Patong

Good catch! I hope they put the screws to this greedy immoral wretch of a person....(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

So for what this Mr. SOMYOT get his salary for?...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

The fishermen made a shameful 'natural disaster'...(Read More)

Mass of dead fish at Naka Island from wasteful practices of fishermen, not natural disaster

Thank you, local fishermen, for not thinking first, before you start fishing. Thank you, thai author...(Read More)

Phuket wildlife chief warns against slow loris photo touts as wounded loris found with paw missing

More than 10 'suspects' arrested? And how much was the fine given to the thai touts? 500 T...(Read More)

Police probe dive tour deaths of South Korean tourist, Thai instructor

K,you wasn't a witness and you didn't see the equipment.Can't you just wait for the fina...(Read More)

Lese majeste complaint filed over road rage outburst

"You are garbage,i never care about Thai people.I look down on Thai people" Same attitude...(Read More)

Lese majeste complaint filed over road rage outburst

So you have to mentally ill to "behave badly to others"? Then I think the gov. needs to re...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique