Heavy weather warning re-issued for Phuket

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has re-issued its heavy weather warning for Phuket and other provinces along the Andaman Coast. This is already the fourth ’Strong Wind-Waves in the Andaman Sea’ warning since May 26.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 May 2022, 12:50PM

Another weather warning was posted by the TMD this morning. Image: TMD

Photo: Khao Phuket / File photo

The TMD advisory this morning (May 28) again warned abouth “the strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the south and the Gulf".

“The wind is causing the waves to be 2-3 meters high in the Andaman Sea and above 3 meters in thundershowers areas,” said the warning, signed by TMD Director-General Chomparee Chompurat and posted at 5am.

“All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershower areas, small boats in the Andaman Sea should be kept ashore until May 30,” the notice added.

The next advisory is scheduled to be released at 5pm, the TMD added. People are advised to stay tuned to weather alerts.