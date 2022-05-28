The TMD advisory this morning (May 28) again warned abouth “the strong southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea, the south and the Gulf".
“The wind is causing the waves to be 2-3 meters high in the Andaman Sea and above 3 meters in thundershowers areas,” said the warning, signed by TMD Director-General Chomparee Chompurat and posted at 5am.
“All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershower areas, small boats in the Andaman Sea should be kept ashore until May 30,” the notice added.
The next advisory is scheduled to be released at 5pm, the TMD added. People are advised to stay tuned to weather alerts.
