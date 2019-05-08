PHUKET: Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai is calling for people to beware torrential downpours this week due to the southwesterly winds across the Andaman Sea and the South, causing isolated heavy rain with the wind-waves reaching up to two meters high.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 8 May 2019, 06:16PM

The TMD weather radar shows plenty more rain to come. Image: TMD

All ships should proceed with caution and small boats have been advised to stay ashore.

“A weather advisory has been issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warning of heavy rain and strong wind-waves from May 7-10. This is bringing isolated heavy rain to areas including Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun,” Vice Governor Supoj said yesterday (May 7).

“The waves in the Andaman Sea will be stronger. Therefore boat operators should navigate carefully. However, it is advised that small boats should refrain from putting to sea,” he added.

In response, the Phuket Provincial Office is taking the warning seriously and has ordered district officials and local government organisations to have disaster-response teams ready to deploy and to monitor the situation closely, V/Gov Supoj explained.

“People should stay tuned to weather updates,” he added.

Meanwhile Phuket Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong has issued his own notice to all boat operators calling for them to be careful and for operators of small boats to refrain from putting to sea from today through Friday.

“Boat operators should check the boats, that the engine and other equipment on board is in good working order and make sure that all life-saving equipment is ready to use at all times,” Mr Wiwat said.

"In addition, all passengers should wear a life jacket all the times while in the boat, and boat operators are to stay tuned to weather updates from TMD,” he added.

Roongrawee Aonkot, Director of Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast), based near Phuket International Airport, at 11am today issued a weather update warning of possible flash floods.

“Waves are forecast to reach two meters. They could reach up to three meters high during thunderstorms in the Andaman Sea,” she added.

“All ship captains are advised to monitor the weather forecast closely and proceed with caution, be careful in the water,” Ms Roongrawee said.