Heavy weather warning issued for Phuket

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has today issued a heavy weather warning for provinces in the Andaman region including Phuket from today (Nov 7) through Sunday (Nov 10).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 November 2018, 02:00PM

A copy of the weather warning warning issued by the TMD today (Nov ). Photo.: TMD

Affected provinces include Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

The low-pressure system is moving across the Andaman Sea and will even reach the Gulf of Thailand, creating waves of up to two metres high in the Andaman Sea, the warning said. The TMD calls on all residents and officials in high-risk areas of Phuket and throughout Southern Thailand to be on full alert for possible floods and landslides. Waves are forecast to reach two meters high in the Andaman Sea. All ship captains are advised to monitor the weather forecast closely and proceed with caution, while smaller vessels are advised to stay ashore. Please follow the warning announcement closely on the website http://www.tmd.go.th or the TMD call center 1182 in 24 hours.