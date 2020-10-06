BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Heavy weather warning for the south

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a heavy weather warning for Phuket and other areas throughout Southern Thailand, with storm-surge waves reaching up to four metres high.

weather
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 6 October 2020, 11:00AM

Photo: Phuket Lifeguard Service

The warning for the Andman coast came as the TMD yesterday issued its “Active Low-Pressure Cell in middle South China Sea” weather warning, effective for today (Oct 6) through Friday (Oct 9).

“The active low-pressure cell in the middle South China Sea is likely to further form a depression tomorrow. From 7-9 October, isolated heavy to very heavy rains will be possible for the lower Northeast, the East, the Central and the South,” TMD Director-General Kornravee Sitthichivapak explained in the warning. 

“The southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand will intensify from 6-9 October with more rain in the South. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain is possible,” Ms Kornravee cautioned.

“The wind waves in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand [will] become strong with the waves 2-4 meters high in the areas and more than 4 meters high in thundershowers,” she added. 

“All ships should proceed with caution and keep ashore from 7-9 October. Residents along the shoreline are advised to watch for inshore surf,” she added. 

