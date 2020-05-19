Heavy weather warning for Phuket

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a heavy weather warning for Phuket and the rest of the upper Andaman coast as Tropical Cyclone Storm “Amphan” in the Bay of Bengal gains speed and heads towards Bangladesh.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 May 2020, 10:52AM

The Phuket Met has forecast rain across 92% of the area covering Phuket Town. Image: Phuket Met

Tropical Cyclone Storm ‘Amphan’ in the Bay of Bengal has gained maximum sustained winds of about 220km/h. Image: TMD

The TMD reported that at 4am today (May 19), Amphan was centred at 15.2 degrees north, latitude 86.6 degrees east with maximum sustained winds of about 220km/h.

The storm is moving north-northeast at a speed of about 15km/h. It is expected to make landfall in upper India and Bangladesh, noted the TMD warning, issued by TMD Director-General Gp Capt Somsak Khaosuwan.

“From 19-21 May, the strengthening southwest monsoon will prevail across the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the South, causing wind waves in the Andaman Sea will become stronger.

“From Phuket passing north, with wave height about 2 meters and more than 2 meters high in thundershowers. Heavy rains will be forecast in some parts of Thailand, especially in the western areas,” the warning added.

“All ships should proceed with caution and keep away from the storm. Small boats do not venture out. People in the North, and the west and upper [areas] of Southern Thailand should beware of severe conditions,” noted the warning.

TMD warnings of potential heavy weather fallout began on Friday when the low-pressure system was classified as a Tropical Storm, and have slowly ramped up over the weekend when it was reclassified as “Tropical Cyclone Storm”.

Today, the fallout is forecast to affect much of the country.

The areas expected to be affected were given in the warning today as follows:

19 May 2020

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Nakhon Sawan, Samut Sakon, Samut Songkram and Nakhon Prathom including Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, SaKaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South-East: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani.

South-West: Ranong, Phang Nga and Phuket.

20-21 May 2020

North: Mae Hong Son, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Samut Sakon, Samut Songkram, Nakhon Prathom including Bangkok and its vicinity.

East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South-East: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

South-West: Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.