Heavy weather warning for Phuket

PHUKET: Wiwat Chitchertwong, the Acting Chief of the Phuket Marine Office, has issued a weather warning for all vessels in Phuket and operating in Phang Nga Bay and other nearby areas along the Andaman Coast.

By The Phuket News

Friday 14 December 2018, 04:48PM

The TMD warned of strong wind and waves, along with heavy rains and possible flash flooding. Image: TMD

Wiwat Chitchertwong, the Acting Chief of the Phuket Marine Office, advised smaller vessels to stay ashore. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket TMD office noted today that wind speeds already ranged from 15km/h, gusting up to 35km/h. Image: PhuketMet

The warning follows the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) earlier today (Dec 14) issuing a weather warning for all of Southern Thailand.

“A strong northeast monsoon (is) across the Gulf and southern Thailand with continuous rainfalls and isolated heavy rains in southern (areas).

“People are advised to brace for the severe conditions that may cause flash floods and forest runoffs in this period,” the TMD warning noted.

“People in Phuket have to be aware of effect from the strong northeast monsoon across the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf leading to isolated heavy rain likely in the South. Flash flood is possible for the South where heavy rain occurs,” Mr Wiwat wrote in his advisory.

“Waves are forecast to reach two to three meters high in the Andaman Sea. All ship captains are advised to monitor the weather forecast closely and proceed with caution, while smaller vessels are advised to stay ashore,” he added.

The TMD is its warning noted, “Parts of Southern Thailand are expected to have heavy rain. People are urged to be aware of any possible risks from the heavy rain that might lead to flash flooding.

“We advise that everyone keep up-to-date on this matter from the Meteorological Department by following the news from the website http://www.tmd.go.th or hotline 1182 for 24 hours,” the warning said.

The Phuket TMD office noted today that wind speeds already ranged from 15km/h, gusting up to 35km/h.

The strong northeast monsoon conditions are forecast to continue through to Monday (Dec 17), the TMD noted.

 

 

