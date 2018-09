PHUKET: The Phuket branch of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a heavy weather warning for Phuket and along the Andaman coast from today (Sept 3) through Wednesday (Sept 5), with heavy downpours and waves of two to three metres tall reaching up to four metres in height in thunderstorm areas.



By The Phuket News

Monday 3 September 2018, 11:14AM

The weather warning is in effect today through Wednesday (Sept 3-5). Image: TMD

Heavy weather inbound as shown by the TMD radar for Phuket. Image: TMD

“The strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand leading to two meters high or more in the Andaman Sea,” the TMD noted in its advisory.

Winds are forecast to gust from 15 up to 35km/h.

“All ships should proceed with caution, and small boats keep ashore. Residents along the coast beware of the inshore surge,” the agency said.