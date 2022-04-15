Heavy weather forecast for Phuket

PHUKET: A cold front pushing into Thailand from the east is forecast to result in heavy storms across the Phuket area in the coming days.

weather

By The Phuket News

Friday 15 April 2022, 11:52AM

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) began issuing its weather warnings for Upper Southern Thailand, Central Thailand and the Northeast yesterday, and reissued its warning for severe lightning storms for those areas today.

The storm warnings for those areas is in effect from tomorrow through Monday (Apr 16-18), with Phuket forecast to experience heavy rain from Apr 18-21.

Small boat operators are asked to closely monitor weather updates to ensure all safety equipment is fully operational.