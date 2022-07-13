Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Heavy weather dumps marine trash on Patong Beach

Heavy weather dumps marine trash on Patong Beach

PHUKET: Strong waves pounding the west coast dumped piles of debris onto Patong Beach as the strong winds and heavy scattered downpours continued across the island yesterday (July 12).

weatherpatongpollution
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 July 2022, 10:07AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Image: PhuketMet

Image: PhuketMet

Image: PhuketMet

Image: PhuketMet

« »

Lifeguards posted red flags at Patong Beach to warn beachgoers to not enter the dangerous surf, despite many people turning out at the beach to observe the weather.

Tourists at the beach were mainly from India and the Middle East, hoping to enjoy the beach, but were disappointed not being able to go for a swim, local lifeguards reported.

The strong waves brought ashore more marine debris, including discarded fishing nets. Local business operators along the beach helped to gather the debris for the safety of visitors and to keep the beach clean.

Devas Lounge

The Thai Meteorological Department weather warning for the region is to remain in effect until at least tomorrow (July 14), though the Phuket branch of the TMD is already forecasting the weather to slowly ease through Friday (July 15).

Meanwhile, the weather advisory for today maintains its warning of large waves of two metres up to four metres in heavy thundershower areas. All small boats have been urged to remain on shore while the warning is in effect.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help
Island ferries in Surat Thani resume
Strong winds down trees in Kamala
Phuket marks 22 new COVID cases, two deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Official surrenders in abuse & trafficking case, Tsunami drill July 20, Director abducted? || July 12
Kyiv warns Russia will step up Donbas fight
Government official surrenders in abuse enquiry
Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance
Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, one death
Turtle chokes to death on plastic, washes ashore Phuket beach
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist Police officer arrested over bribes as big boss wanted || July 11
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days
China says SE Asia nations should avoid becoming ‘chess pieces’
Security in Thailand tightened after Abe’s assassination
Surat Thani halts all island ferries as storms pound region

 

Phuket community
Boutique hotels in Patong appeal for help

Yeah, if you can't re-open and earn money, than you can't pay back your loans/debt. Perhaps ...(Read More)

Government official surrenders in abuse enquiry

A Director General, State Officials, soldiers, doctors, teachers. Creme de la creme of Thailand. Sur...(Read More)

Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance

@Taswegian, yes, after looking with a magnify glass, that is a ancher chain, but the vessel is not s...(Read More)

Government official surrenders in abuse enquiry

Good job for police. Please impose the most severe punishment on these evil persons. ...(Read More)

Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance

Looking at the picture I see, if that is not an anchor chain that appears to be holding at the bow o...(Read More)

Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance

The saling yacht was not at drift, in danger or a danger to other traffic. It was fully manoevreble ...(Read More)

Government official surrenders in abuse enquiry

The incredibly high numbers of corrupt and dodgy government officials has become a daily event in ne...(Read More)

Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance

If the guy had any sense of boat handling in such a situation the anchor would be dropped so the ves...(Read More)

Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance

He probably refused help because he didn't want any claims of salvage against his boat....(Read More)

Hoteliers slam government proposal for dual pricing

Everyone's in for a joke. But foreign/thai Hoteliers told me that this "We Travel Together&...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Fastship Phuket
BDO Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 