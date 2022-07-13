Heavy weather dumps marine trash on Patong Beach

PHUKET: Strong waves pounding the west coast dumped piles of debris onto Patong Beach as the strong winds and heavy scattered downpours continued across the island yesterday (July 12).

weatherpatongpollution

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 13 July 2022, 10:07AM

Lifeguards posted red flags at Patong Beach to warn beachgoers to not enter the dangerous surf, despite many people turning out at the beach to observe the weather.

Tourists at the beach were mainly from India and the Middle East, hoping to enjoy the beach, but were disappointed not being able to go for a swim, local lifeguards reported.

The strong waves brought ashore more marine debris, including discarded fishing nets. Local business operators along the beach helped to gather the debris for the safety of visitors and to keep the beach clean.

The Thai Meteorological Department weather warning for the region is to remain in effect until at least tomorrow (July 14), though the Phuket branch of the TMD is already forecasting the weather to slowly ease through Friday (July 15).

Meanwhile, the weather advisory for today maintains its warning of large waves of two metres up to four metres in heavy thundershower areas. All small boats have been urged to remain on shore while the warning is in effect.