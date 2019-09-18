Kata Rocks
Heavy weather advisory remains in effect

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) today maintained its weather advisory for more rain and waves reaching up to three metres high in the Andaman region, but forecasts rain to ease as the weekend approaches.

Wednesday 18 September 2019, 11:23AM

The TMD advisory for more heavy weather Phuket and the surrounding region as issued at 5am today. Image: TMD

“The monsoon trough lies across the lower Central, the upper South and the East to the low-pressure cell over Cambodia. The strong southwest monsoon prevails across the Andaman Sea, the South and the upper Gulf,” the TMD noted in its advisory this morning.

The effect will be continued rainfall in the lower Central, the South and the East with isolated heavy rains likely in Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong, Phang Nga and Satun, the report noted.

However, in a separate note posted with its satellite image for the region, the TMD specifially included Ranong, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi and Trang as provinces affected by the heavy weather.

“People in the areas should beware of severe conditions” the report added.

“The strong winds waves are likely (to reach) 2-3 meters high in the upper Andaman and the upper Gulf and above 3 meters high in thundershowers.

“All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershower and small boat should keep ashore the lasting 19 Sep 2019,” the TMD noted.

The National DDPM office took a more precautionary approach in its report, issued at 5am today, reporting, “The southwest monsoon across the upper of Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will intensify.

“Wind waves in the Andaman Sea are likely to each two to three metres high, In thundershower areas, waves will be more than three meters high,” the warning noted. (See report here.)

“Boat operators are advised to exercise caution, and small boats are urged to refrain from going out to sea until the storm weather passes until Sept 19,” the DDPM advisory also noted.

Regardless, the TMD today forecasts rain to ease leading up to the weekend, with the forecast of rainfall across 60% of the island today falling to 40% over the coming weekend. (See here.)

 

